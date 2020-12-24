Internet provider gets up, running

Delta Network Foodbank representatives accept a $5,000 donation from Ritter Director of Sales Josh Bradley, second from left, and sales representative Michele Watson, far right. (Special to The Commercial)

Ritter Communications recently completed a $2.8 million investment in Pine Bluff to take 100% high-speed fiber internet and advanced business solutions to business customers.

The company also donated $5,000 to the Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network for the Delta Network Food Bank, according to a news release.

Ritter Communications is a regional broadband provider based at Jonesboro.

"Ritter Communications is eager to provide Pine Bluff businesses with our state-of-the-art internet and cloud solutions," said Chief Executive Officer Alan Morse.

The company connected the first Pine Bluff business customer in November and clients will continue to be turned on in zones. To celebrate the start of services in Pine Bluff, Ritter Communications donated funds to a food pantry provider.

"We are grateful for this generous contribution from Ritter Communications," said Jacqueline Ross, the food bank director. "Their contribution will help us ease the burden of food insecurity here in Pine Bluff."

Ulanda Arnett, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce director, applauded the company's efforts.

"Now, more than ever, our business community must have reliable access to high-speed internet," Arnett said. "Pine Bluff is thrilled to have Ritter Communications in our neighborhood because we know they will do whatever it takes to keep us connected."

Details: RitterCommunications.com.