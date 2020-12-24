Last 2020 meeting hands out honors

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington (left) presents city clerk of 16 years Loretta Whitfield (shown) and council member Winn Trafford with a framed photo and a certificate of service. Whitfield is pictured with her husband, council member Ivan Whitfield. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The last City Council meeting of 2020 was filled with bittersweet moments, honors and recognition. City Clerk Loretta Whitfield and council members Win Trafford and Donald Hatchet served for the last time in their respective capacities.

Mayor Shirley Washington presented each with a photo frame with the city seal, which is a plaque that hung on the walls of City Hall during their tenure.

Whitfield, who worked as the city clerk for 16 years, was personally acknowledged by her husband, Council Member Ivan Whitfield. Presenting her with roses, he thanked her for her service and her support throughout the years.

Council Member Joni Alexander also thanked Whitfield for giving Alexander the opportunity in city government stating that her start began in the city clerk's office.

Hatchett, who was under the weather, attended the meeting on Zoom. He was thanked for his four years of dedicated service to the Third Ward.

Trafford also was honored for his four years of service in the Second Ward.

"When you make a decision to become a public servant, you put much of your life on hold so to all three of you, we appreciate you," said Washington. "We applaud you for the service you have rendered to this community."

A significant moment during Monday's meeting was the passing of a resolution to name the aquatic center in honor of former Mayor Carl Redus Jr. Redus made history as the first Black mayor of Pine Bluff.

According to the resolution, during his tenure as mayor, plans were formulated for the facility, which became the aquatic center. Redus also led the successful effort to enact a city sales tax to fund numerous improvements.

Bob Abbott was recognized for his service to the community and for receipt of the President's Volunteer Service Award. Abbott devoted 50 years of voluntary service on behalf of kidney patients throughout the United States.

His efforts contributed to an amendment to the Social Security Act to provide financial assistance for people with chronic kidney disease. Abbott was a charter member of the Arkansas Kidney Disease Commission, which named an award after him.

Jimmy "Cat" Cunningham was congratulated for his receipt of the 2020 John H. Johnson Business and Entrepreneur Award and was commended for his service to the community and region.

Cunningham's efforts to advance civic life in Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas as executive director of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance was recognized by the award of the John H. Johnson Business and Entrepreneur Award.

George Makris, Ryan Watley and Sissy Jones were congratulated for being recognized by Arkansas Business Magazine as members of the 250 most influential leaders of 2020.

Makris has overseen the growth of Simmons Bank through acquisitions, which have increased its assets by almost $21 billion. Watley, who serves as the CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, oversees a 26-point plan for revitalizing the city through improved infrastructure, quality of life, economic development as well as education.

Jones founded Sissy's Log Cabin in 1970 selling antiques from her home. Now the business has become an iconic family-owned jewelry store known for its fine jewelry, antiques and customer service with stores in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis and Conway.