Little Rock man, 19, arrested in Hot Springs auto break-ins

HOT SPRINGS -- Police said that a Little Rock man suspected of breaking into vehicles early Tuesday fled and fought with officers during his arrest. They said that he also lied at first about his identity.

Jaqwese Devantay Walker, 19, was taken into custody shortly after 3:30 a.m. and charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations and two counts of theft of property.

Walker also had a warrant for failure to comply.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officers arrived in the area of the Heights at Seneca apartments, 325 Terry St., regarding some vehicle break-ins in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man wearing all black running away, the affidavit states. Officers caught him after a brief pursuit and made the arrest.

After he was in custody, the man initially gave a false name and date of birth that didn't show up in the system, but he eventually identified himself as Walker, a report said.

A witness told officer she had seen a person wearing all black who was "part of a group of possible juveniles" entering several vehicles in the lot, the affidavit states. She later identified Walker as the one she had seen, the report said.

During the pursuit, officers saw the man toss several bags, which were later recovered, including a gray backpack with prescription pill bottles and a bag of shotgun shells, according to the affidavit.

The pills were found to belong to a woman who lived at the Heights apartments. After speaking with officers, the woman checked her vehicle and discovered two pill bottles and $100 missing, the affidavit states. She said her roommate was the owner of one of the other vehicles that had been broken into. The roommate checked her car, but didn't notice anything missing.

Officers also spoke with the owner of a third vehicle that had been broken into, but he declined to press charges.