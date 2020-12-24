Man jailed after chase, car strikes gas meter

FORT SMITH -- After a vehicle chase and a crash Tuesday, the Fort Smith Police Department assisted an Oklahoma police department in apprehending someone involved in suspected domestic violence.

Fort Smith Police Capt. Wes Milam told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Jorge Orozco, 28, of Oklahoma was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault and felony fleeing by a vehicle. He is currently being held without bail in the Sebastian County jail.

Fort Smith police were notified of a pursuit entering the city from Roland, Okla., about 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Milam said in a news release. Officers reported seeing a male passenger physically assaulting a female driver, after which they became involved to try to help the woman. The vehicle eventually crashed into a gas meter near South 24th and Tulsa streets. The male suspect, Orozco, was taken into custody, with neither he nor the woman being injured, according to reports.

However, the crash caused gas to start leaking, leading to South 24th Street being blocked off from Xavier to Savannah streets until Arkansas Oklahoma Gas workers could arrive to shut the gas off, according to Milam.

Stacie Smith, public affairs manager for Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, said the gas meter was knocked down in the crash and was fully replaced within an hour.