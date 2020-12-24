Toter of firearm arrested at motel

Little Rock police arrested Kendrick Robinson, 39, after finding him with a firearm at a motel early Tuesday, according to a report.

Officers responded to a call about an ill or injured person at the Cimarron Inn at 10200 Interstate 30 where Robinson was found armed and intoxicated, the report said. While being detained, he attempted to pull away from police, the report said.

Robinson of Little Rock was arrested at 12:50 a.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Man shot in chest critical in hospital

Little Rock man Gary Ashford, 18, is in critical condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting at 8100 Geyer Springs at 8:22 p.m. On the way, they were notified that witnesses were at a Burger King at 5900 Dreher Lane, the report said.

One witness said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting. Another witness said a suspect ran away with a firearm, and that Ashford was still in the vehicle and possibly shot, according to the report.

2 thugs take $20 in attack in alley

Little Rock police are investigating a robbery in which two men dragged a man into an alley Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was in the parking lot of the Girl Scouts building on 11311 Arcade Drive when two young people approached him and threw him to the ground in an alley, then demanded that he give them what money he had, the report said.

The two stole $20 and threw his wallet back to him, the victim told police. Officers observed that the man's knee was bleeding, according to the report.