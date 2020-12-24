Mountainburg lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

State Rep. Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg, is the latest state lawmaker to test positive for covid-19.

Coleman informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, Thursday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said.

She said Coleman, 78, is quarantining at home and Shepherd reported that Coleman indicated that he “is doing well.”

Coleman could not be reached immediately Thursday afternoon for comment by telephone.

During the past three months, 17 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive

for the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in March, 21 lawmakers have said they tested positive

for covid-19. The Legislature includes 135 lawmakers.