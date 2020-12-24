New Mexico Bowl capsule

New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4)
WHERE Frisco, Texas
TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
LINE Houston by 10 1/2
SERIES Hawaii leads 1-0
KEY MATCHUP
Hawaii dual-threat sophomore QB Chevan Cordeiro vs. Houston defense. Cordeiro has thrown for 1,947 yards with 11 touchdowns and is also the team's leading rusher with 450 yards and 7 scores. The last Hawaii QB to lead the team in rushing was Michael Carter in 1991. The Cougars have played only one game the past 5 1/2 weeks, but in that game held Memphis to 310 total yards, 157 below the previous season average for the Tigers.
FACTS & FIGURES
The game was moved to Frisco, Texas, from its usual location in Albuquerque because of covid-19 restrictions in New Mexico. ... Houston had two of its American Athletic Conference games canceled, while Hawaii was one of four Mountain West teams to play all its scheduled conference games. ... This is Hawaii's 14th bowl game, but only its third played outside of Hawaii (1992 Holiday Bowl and 2008 Sugar Bowl). ... First-year Rainbows Coach Todd Graham has taken all five of his teams to bowl games. He is going for his 100th career victory in his 13th season overall, previously at Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and Arizona State. ... Houston is in its 28th bowl game. The Cougars have lost their last three.