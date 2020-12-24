100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1920

• Following the meeting of local business men Wednesday to formulate plans for securing a state-wide attendance of farmers, merchants and bankers at the state conference to be held in Little Rock January 18 and 19, for the purpose of considering the financial and agricultural situation for the coming year, chairmen of the various committees have taken active steps toward lining up the men with whom they have business connections. N. A. Adler, chairman of the Fertilizer Manufacturers' Committee, is taking up the matter of the conference with all the fertilizer manufacturers doing business in the state.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1970

• Governor-elect Dale L. Bumpers will deliver his recommendations on general revenue budgets to the Arkansas Legislative Council Monday, he said Wednesday. The Council recessed last week to await Bumpers' recommendations before making its final recommendations to the General Assembly. Bumpers has been reviewing the budget requests of agencies and institutions that operate from general revenues since shortly after the election November 3.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1995

• Pulaski County will receive $535,260 in federal grant money to hire eight more sheriff's deputies for community-oriented policing, heading a list of 42 Arkansas cities and counties receiving more than $3 million, Sen. Dale Bumpers, D-Ark., announced Tuesday. The three-year grant from the federal Department of Justice was awarded through a program established under the 1994 crime bill to put 100,000 new police officers on the streets nationwide. "It's going to have a major impact on us," Pulaski County sheriff's Maj. Skipper Polk said Tuesday.

10 years ago

Dec. 24, 2010

• Though Jacksonville residents may not have a white Christmas every year, people can always expect to see houses blanketed in lights, with a handful of dedicated residents adding a few more candy canes and reindeer to their lawns. Dana Rozenski -- a judge for the city's Fantasy in Lights Decorating Contest and the recreation coordinator for parks and recreation -- said the contest was brought back about three years ago after a hiatus of a few years because the department decided it would be a good tradition for Jacksonville. Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Mattison -- also a judge -- said the contest that started more than two decades ago helps spark a consistent sense of Christmas throughout the city.