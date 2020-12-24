Police: Ozark man charged in connection with fatal I-40 crash

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A Franklin County man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, in connection with a fatal Interstate 40 crash Wednesday, state police said.

Douglas Darr, 43, of Ozark is facing additional charges of careless and prohibited driving, no proof of liability insurance and failure to register a vehicle, according to a news release by state police.

According to an incident report, the crash occurred Wednesday morning when an unknown vehicle entered I-40 and pulled out in front of a 2018 International Harvester tanker truck.

The tanker truck tried to take corrective action and swerved to the left and ran off the runway, which resulted in the truck overturning on the driver's side, the incident report states.

59-year-old James A. Rotenbury, of Russellville was killed as a result of the crash, according to the incident report.

Darr is being held at the Franklin County jail, police said.