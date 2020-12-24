Man, 62, arrested in fatal stabbing at North Little Rock hotel, police say

A 62-year-old man was arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed in a North Little Rock hotel room early Christmas Eve, police said.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 4:40 a.m. at the Quality Inn, 500 W. 29th St. regarding an unknown emergency, a North Little Rock police news release states. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, later identified as Alice Cawly, 58, of Little Rock, lying on the ground of a hotel room suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

According to the release, officers immediately began life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead once medical personnel arrived.

Rickey Neal of Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Police said Neal and Cawly were acquaintances.

Neal will have his first court appearance December 26, the release states.