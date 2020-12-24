State's flu cases listed as minimal

Cases of the flu remain "minimal" with no newly reported flu deaths in the state, according to a weekly report from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Since the start of flu season in late September, health care providers have reported 740 cases of positive influenza tests to the Health Department, according to the weekly report. However, the report notes that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

Seasonal influenza activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year, according to the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly flu report on Dec. 12. Every state remains in the "minimal" category except Oklahoma, which is currently rated "moderate."

Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist and Department of Health medical director of immunizations, said she believes the measures to stop the spread of covid-19 are working to prevent the spread of the flu.

"When we started implementing measures to stop the spread of covid-19 last spring, the flu cases in the U.S. really dropped very quickly," she said.

The total death toll from influenza in Arkansas remained at seven as of Saturday -- the same day the state's death toll from covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, rose to 3,191.

"I'm extremely grateful for the low cases of flu we've had in Arkansas," Dillaha said. "I just can hardly imagine how terrible it would be to have a big flu epidemic plus covid-19. I don't know how our hospitals would ever cope with that."

During the 2019-20 flu season, 118 people in the state died because of influenza, according to Health Department data. Influenza mortality has not been this low in Arkansas since the 2011-12 season, according the report.

Less than 1% of emergency room and about 1% of outpatient visits were for a flu-like illness, according to the report. Nationally, outpatient visits for flu-like illnesses has remained at 1.6% for the fourth consecutive week, according to the CDC report.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks in the state, the state report said.

Reported average daily public school absenteeism -- included in the report, though not necessarily related to the flu -- moved slightly up to 7.2% from 6.4% the week before.

Cleveland County and neighboring Lincoln County had the highest absentee rates at an average of 13.95 and 13.64 students absent, respectively, each day last week. Eight other counties had absentee rates above 10%.

Earlier this season, one influenza-associated pediatric death was reported nationally.

While flu activity is unusually low, it may increase in the coming months, officials have cautioned. An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu and its potentially serious complications, according to the CDC.