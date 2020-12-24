Transfer Johnson practices with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE - Kamani Johnson, a 6-7 junior forward, has joined the University of Arkansas basketball team for practice after being cleared academically.

Johnson, a midyear transfer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, went through his first practice with the Razorbacks on Saturday.

"Kamani's really excited," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's been chomping at the bit to come and join us. He's going to help our practices, and he'll seek [a waiver] to try to play right away.

"If that doesn't work, then we'll just do our player development stuff and go from there."

Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes last season to help UALR win the Sun Belt Conference championship.