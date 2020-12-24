Truck driver dies in interstate crash

A Russellville man driving on Interstate 40 died after a vehicle pulled in front of him causing him to swerve into a ditch at Ozark on Wednesday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report summary.

A witness told a state police officer that a vehicle entered I-40 at the 35 mile marker at 9:55 a.m. and pulled in front of James Rotenbury, 59, who was driving a 2018 International Harvester truck, the report said.

Rotenbury swerved out of the way of the vehicle, leaving the roadway to the north. When he tried to reenter the roadway, the truck overturned on the driver's side, according to the report.