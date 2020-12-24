Vaccine plan for health care workers outside of hospitals muddled, Fayetteville health board hears

Susan Kristiniak (right), assistant chief nursing officer at Northwest Health in Springdale, prepares to administer a covid-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to Dr. Marti Sharkey, city of Fayetteville public health officer, at the medical center in Springdale. Check out nwaonline.com/201219Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Vaccines should start becoming available to health care employees who work at places outside of hospitals by next week in Washington County, although the rollout could be disjointed, the city's Board of Health heard Wednesday.

The board of mostly physicians and medical administrators met in an online meeting on Zoom. Hospital and frontline workers in the state began receiving vaccinations for covid-19 from drug maker Pfizer last week. Pharmacies should soon administer Moderna vaccines to nursing home residents and staff, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer.

By next week, local hospitals should have vaccinated most of their staff, she said. Pharmacies should begin to vaccinate health care workers at urgent and primary clinics, dental offices, and emergency medical services personnel.

Collier Drug locations in Fayetteville, Prairie Grove and Farmington, as well as Medical Arts Pharmacy near the Fayetteville city limits, and the Community Clinic and Harps pharmacies in Springdale have been enlisted to administer the vaccines to health care workers, Sharkey said.

Sharkey said she compiled a list of about 3,000 such workers who would be eligible to receive the vaccine. She said as far as she knows, there isn't a set protocol on how pharmacies and clinics should handle the logistics of getting vaccinations in arms.

"That gives me heartburn," Sharkey said.

Both vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require an initial shot and a booster later on. The booster for the Pfizer shot should come 21 days later, and it's 28 days for the Moderna one, Sharkey said. She expected vaccine injections to amp up after the holidays.

"Hopefully in the next two weeks we will really see some significant vaccine getting into the community," Sharkey said.

Hospitals and pharmacies will be notified week by week on how many doses they will receive, and the numbers could fluctuate, she said.

"That makes planning a little difficult," said board chairman Hershey Garner with Highlands Oncology.

Board member Lenny Whiteman, vice president of managed care at Washington Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is in the planning stages of moving some elective surgeries to an outpatient center to ensure there's enough staff available for a surge of covid admissions.

If the number of covid hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions continues to increase, the hospital likely would need to reduce some core elective services, he said.

"I would say that would be the same for all the hospital systems in the area," Whiteman said. "They're having to flex as numbers rise."

Washington County reported 272 new covid-19 cases Wednesday, the highest of any county in the state.