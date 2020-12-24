Woman: Holiday meal is still a go

Mary Liddell (right), the the outreach coordinator for Pine Bluff, is shown in this file photo sitting with Jenny Vazquez. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial)

The idea that there was not going to be a public lunch served on Christmas Day did not sit well with Mary Liddell.

Liddell, who is the outreach coordinator for Pine Bluff, said there has been a lunch served every year for the past dozen or so years but that it was canceled this year because of the covid pandemic. The thought, however, of scores of people going without a meal was too much.

"We have so many people in need this year," she said. "I thought, 'well, I'll just have to think of something else.'"

That something else included getting in touch with the Rev. Clark Thomas, who told her he would pitch in.

"He said, 'If you want to do it, I will help you, and we'll make it work,'" Liddell said.

It took Liddell all of one day to pull it all together. Through a series of donations and gift cards for food, she is now prepared to feed up to 200 people Friday. The menu is chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, bread, cake and a drink.

"I just came up with this yesterday, and now we've got it all worked out," she said. "God has really blessed up. Everything has been donated."

Many people who show up for the Christmas meal are needy, but Liddell said the food is for anyone who wants to come.

"The meals are for anybody," she said. "Nobody will be turned away."

Liddell said volunteers will carry the food containers to the cars, and she asked that everyone remain in their cars at all times.

"We will follow all CDC guidelines by maintaining social distancing," she said. "Drivers and volunteers must wear a mask. Masks will be made available for those that do not have one."

In inviting the public, Liddell said she wanted everyone to participate "in this community effort to be a blessing on Christmas Day," and she invited families to partake and to volunteer to help.

"This is a personal invitation to spread the love on Christmas Day," she said.

"Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions," she said. "If you would like to volunteer, please indicate the hours that you will be available. Please call, send a text 870.643.2383 or email me before Dec. 25th." Liddell's email address is marylddll@yahoo.

The particulars of the city of Pine Bluff/Community Christmas Drive-Thru Dinner are as follows:

Where: 1221 W. Sixth Ave. across from the Department of Human Services office.

When: Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Liddell had also been collecting toys and had amassed 200 at one time. She said she thought she had given them all out to charitable organizations to be distributed to families but realized Wednesday that she still had 30 left. Then Mildred Franco, with The Accelerator, called and asked Liddell if she still needed toys.

So now "we're going to be giving toys away, too," Liddell said excitedly.