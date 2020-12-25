Bethlehem Christmas parade goes on, but no crowd sees it

A Palestinian marching band parades through Manger Square on Thursday at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Few people were there to watch because of a strict coronavirus lockdown that dampened Christmas Eve celebrations. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1225eve/. (AP/Nasser Nasser)

BETHLEHEM, West Bank -- Bethlehem on Thursday ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

"Great sadness," Father Ibrahim Shomali, chancellor of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said of this year's celebrations. "We are very frustrated, but what can we do? We need to accept the reality and do the right thing."

Similar subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.

In Australia, worshippers had to book tickets online to attend socially distanced church services. The Philippines prohibited mass gatherings and barred extended families from holding traditional Christmas Eve dinners. Traditional door-to-door children's carols were canceled in Greece.

On Christmas Eve in Italy, church bells rang earlier than usual. The government's 10 p.m. curfew prompted pastors to move up services, with Midnight Mass starting Thursday evening in some churches as early as a couple of hours after dark.

Pope Francis, who has said people "must obey" civil authorities' measures to fight the spread of covid-19, fell in line. This year, the Christmas vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica was moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30.

Normally, seats at the Mass are quickly snapped up by Romans and tourists, but the pandemic has reduced tourists in Italy to a trickle. Barely 200 faithful, spaced out in the basilica's pews and wearing masks, attended Francis' celebration. A row of fiery red poinsettias warmly contrasted with the sumptuous cold marble of the basilica.

Francis in his homily offered reflections on Christmas' significance. "We often hear it said that the greatest joy in life is the birth of a child. It is something extraordinary, and it changes everything," he said. A child "makes us feel loved but can also teach us how to love."

"God was born a child in order to encourage us to care for others," said Francis, who has made attention to the poor and the unjustly treated a key theme of his papacy.

In New York City, throughout the pandemic, one of the hardest-hit churches has been Saint Peter's Lutheran in Manhattan.

Church leaders say more than 60 members of the congregation -- which numbered about 800 before the pandemic -- have died of covid-19, almost all of them part of the community of some 400 who attended services in Spanish.

Despite their own heartbreaks, congregation members -- many of them immigrants -- donated coats, scarves and other winter clothes for more than 100 migrant young people at a detention center in Manhattan.

While many other New York City churches have resumed in-person services, Saint Peter's continues to offer its Masses only online. The schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day included Masses in English and Spanish, and a bilingual jazz vespers service.

AROUND THE WORLD

Around the world, while many places were keeping or increasing restrictions for Christmas, Lebanon was an exception.

With its economy in tatters and parts of its capital destroyed by an Aug. 4 port explosion, the country lifted most virus measures ahead of the holidays, hoping to encourage spending. Tens of thousands of Lebanese expatriates returned home for the holidays, leading to fears of a surge in cases during the festive season.

Lebanon has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East -- about a third of its 5 million people -- and traditionally celebrates Christmas with much fanfare.

"People around us were tired, depressed and depleted, so we said let's just plant a drop of joy and love," said Sevine Ariss, one of the organizers of a Christmas fair along the seaside road in Beirut where the explosion caused the most damage.

In Athens, Christmas Eve was eerily silent.

In normal times, voices of children singing carols while tinkling metal triangles can be heard all day. The decades-old custom, in which children go house-to-house and receive small gifts, was banned this year.

Groups of children managed to honor the tradition by singing to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis by video link --including students from a school for children with hearing difficulty who performed in sign language.

Rio de Janeiro's iconic beaches remained open, but a City Hall decree aimed at limiting gatherings prevented drivers from parking along the shore. Rain also kept beachgoers at home.

Thomas Azevedo, 28, and his 9-year-old son braved the weather to set up a small stand, selling beer and caipirinhas made from fresh fruit. By early afternoon, he hadn't sold a thing.

"It's not so much the rain," he said. "In previous years it was full of tourists at Christmas. This year there's no one."

Australians had been looking forward to a relatively virus-free Christmas after travel restrictions across state borders were relaxed in recent weeks in the absence of any evidence of community transmission. But after new cases were detected over the past week, states again closed their borders.

NOTRE DAME SINGING

In Paris, the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral -- wearing hard hats and protective suits -- sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year's devastating fire for a Christmas Eve concert.

Accompanied by an acclaimed violinist, a rented organ and a soprano soloist, 20 singers performed beneath the cathedral's stained-glass windows in the darkened church, which is transitioning from being a precarious hazardous clean-up operation to becoming a large reconstruction site.

The singers stood socially distanced to be able to take off their masks and sing.

The concert was recorded Saturday and broadcast Thursday night. The public was not allowed to attend and isn't expected to see the inside of Notre Dame until at least 2024.

The diocese called it a "highly symbolic concert ... marked with emotion and hope," and a celebration of a "musical heritage that dates to the Middle Ages."

The archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, held Christmas Eve services in Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois Church across from the Louvre Museum instead of Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame choir used to give 60 concerts a year in the cathedral but has been itinerant since the fire, moving among other Paris churches.

BETHLEHEM SADNESS

In Bethlehem, officials worked to make the most of a bad situation.

"Christmas is a holiday that renews hope in the souls," said Mayor Anton Salman. "Despite all the obstacles and challenges due to corona and due to the lack of tourism, the city of Bethlehem is still looking forward to the future with optimism."

In his office overlooking the Church of the Nativity, Salman said he was sad that Bethlehem would not celebrate Christmas as it normally does, but he emphasized that public health was paramount. He contracted the virus himself last month.

"We've experienced difficult circumstances during Christmas in the past," he said, alluding to previous violent conflicts with Israel. "But the pandemic is something quite different -- there are so many unknowns."

Raw, rainy weather added to the gloomy atmosphere as several dozen people gathered in the central Manger Square to greet Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa. Youth marching bands playing Christmas carols on bagpipes, accompanied by pounding drummers, led a joyous procession ahead of the patriarch's arrival early in the afternoon.

"Despite the restrictions and limitations, we want to celebrate as much as possible, with family, community and joy," said Pizzaballa, who was to lead a small Midnight Mass gathering later in the evening. "We want to offer hope."

Thousands of foreign pilgrims usually flock to Bethlehem for the celebrations. But the closure of Israel's international airport to foreign tourists, along with Palestinian restrictions banning intercity travel in the areas they administer in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, kept visitors away.

The restrictions limited attendance to residents and a small entourage of religious officials. Evening celebrations, when pilgrims normally congregate around the Christmas tree, were canceled, and Midnight Mass was limited to clergy.

"We don't feel like Christmas is happening," said Lorette Zoughbi, 66, who watched the Bethlehem tree-lighting on television although it took place just up the street from her apartment. "There's no special atmosphere. These days feel like any other days that come and go."

Bethlehem's Christians, who are mostly Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox, were once the majority. But the Christian population has dwindled through emigration while the Muslim population has grown. Now Bethlehem, like all Palestinian cities in the West Bank, is predominantly Muslim.

Zoughbi, a member of a prominent Christian family, has felt so bereft of Christmas spirit that she and her husband did not even pull their full-sized tree out of storage. Instead, they stuck a small metal one in a corner of their apartment.

For many Palestinian Christians, the worst part of this Christmas season is having to cancel extended-family gatherings.

Zoughbi's clan usually gathers for a dinner of qidreh, a rice and lamb dish, at a large restaurant with 150 of her relatives, often followed by an evening of drumming and singing Arabic Christmas songs.

"These are some of the only times we all come together," she said.

The coronavirus has dealt a blow to Bethlehem's tourism sector, the lifeblood of the city's economy. Restaurants, hotels and gift shops have been shuttered.

During a recent visit, the expansive lobby of the 222-room Bethlehem Hotel was silent. The leather couches and chairs were empty, the lights and heating were turned off, and a fine coating of dust was collecting on coffee tables.

"There's usually nowhere to sit during this time of year," said Elias al-Arja, the hotel owner, wearing a winter coat and a large black mask. "It ordinarily gets so crowded that there's little room to move."

Since March, al-Arja said, the hotel has struggled to pay its debts. He had to lay off all but two of his 80 employees, and he sold his second home in Ramallah and a plot of land in Jericho. "It's been devastating," he said.

"The whole world came during Christmas last year," said Sami Khamis, whose hole-in-the-wall tea shop near Manger Square offers a specialty tea with whole pieces of fresh sage, ginger, mint, rosemary and cinnamon. "But I'm now hardly making enough money to put food on the table. This is a disastrous situation."

"We went from our highest to lowest point," said Tony Khashram, head of the Holy Land Incoming Tour Operators Association. "Everything fell apart in the snap of a finger."

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman, Jalal Hassan and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Adam Rasgon of The New York Times.

Police keep watch Thursday as the faithful pray outside St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Italy is enforcing new coronavirus travel restrictions aimed at limiting far-flung families from gathering over Christmas as a modified nationwide lockdown took effect Thursday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1225vatican/. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

A child dressed as Santa Claus poses for a portrait Christmas Eve in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Carolyn Ellis, left, creator of the hug glove hugs her mother Susan Watts, 74, in her backyard on Christmas Eve during the COVID-19 pandemic in Guelph, Ont., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Watts is a retired nurse who lives in an apartment near by and gets to come over outside and hug her daughter's family. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A Christmas tree is on display on a street in the Shar-e-Naw neighborhood of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

People wearing Christmas costumes and protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, walk at the waterfront of Victoria Harbour, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The road leading to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican looks deserted, in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown Thursday for the Christmas and New Year period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

A message that reads 'Jesus will unmask the world' is displayed on a Christmas crib lit up with lights on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Though Hindus and Muslims comprise the majority of the population in India, Christmas is a national holiday celebrated with much fanfare. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)