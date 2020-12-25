Camellia Bowl Capsule

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells (8) hands off to teammate Brenden Knox (20) during an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Camellia Bowl

Marshall (7-2, Conference USA)

vs. Buffalo (5-1, Mid-American Conference)

WHERE Montgomery, Ala.

TIME/TV 1:30 p.m. Central, ESPN

LINE Buffalo by 41/2

SERIES Marshall leads 8-0

KEY MATCHUP

The game pits the nation's top rushing offense against the stingiest scoring defense and No. 2 run defense. Buffalo leads the nation by averaging 309.5 yards per game on the ground and has tallied 30 rushing touchdowns, led by star tailback Jaret Patterson. Marshall is second nationally, giving up 88.9 rushing yards on average. The Thundering Herd have allowed only four rushing touchdowns. They're also giving up a national-best 12.6 points per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Marshall RB Brenden Knox (887 yards in nine games) said Monday he was opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. ... Marshall is 12-3 in bowl games for the highest winning percentage nationally among teams with at least six bowl appearances. ... Buffalo is playing in its fifth bowl game, winning for the first time last year 31-9 over North Carolina-Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. ... Camellia Bowls have typically gone down to the wire. The total margin in the previous six games is 25 points. ... Six of the teams' previous meetings came in MAC play. Their last meeting was a 48-14 win by the Thundering Herd on Oct. 23, 2004.

Marshall takes the field against UAB before an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Buffalo running back Ron Cook Jr. (2) is tackled by Ball State's Tye Evans during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)