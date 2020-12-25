City to phase in 5¢ fee for septic tank haulers

HOT SPRINGS -- A 5-cent per-gallon disposal fee the city proposed for septic tank haulers using the Davidson Drive wastewater treatment plant will be phased in over two years.

A septic tank industry representative requested the fee be implemented incrementally, telling the Hot Springs Board of Directors last week that he was unaware of the fee proposal until reading about it in The Sentinel-Record.

"I didn't know any of this was going on," Darius Melton, a member of the Arkansas Onsite Wastewater Association board of directors and president of 2M Pumping Service, told the board. "A 5 cent-a-gallon increase at this time, in my opinion, is a little strong."

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board that the disposal fee hasn't been increased in 20 years. "We are one of the only waste facilities in the area that will accept the pump trunks. Staff would recommend we do [5 cents] over a course of two years."

The ordinance enabling the new cost structure called for the fee to be fully implemented next year. The city board adopted an amendment phasing in the fee over two years, charging 3 cents per gallon next year and an additional 2 cents in 2022.

The city currently charges a $20 fee to discharge wastewater at the plant. According to information presented to the board, the fee amounted to a 1 cent per-gallon charge based on the more than 3.2 million gallons haulers discharged from January 2019 to August and $35,240 in disposal fees the city collected over that time.

The city said the new fee structure would have collected $174,824 and is projected to collect $147,747 annually. The flat $20 fee collects less than $30,000 a year.

The city said it's one of the few municipalities in the state that accepts waste from septic tank haulers. According to information presented to the board, Bryant, El Dorado, Jonesboro, Malvern, North Little Rock, Paragould, Pine Bluff and Van Buren's wastewater plants do not accept waste from septic tank haulers.