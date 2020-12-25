North Little Rock police respond to a robbery Thursday morning at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union on Maumelle Boulevard. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Police investigate credit union theft

Authorities are investigating a robbery at a North Little Rock credit union Thursday, police said.

The robbery took place at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union at 12211 Maumelle Blvd., about 9:40 a.m., according to North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joe Green.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.

Man jailed, faces drug, other counts

North Little Rock police arrested Michael Hall, 32, Wednesday on drug charges after he attempted to steal merchandise from Walmart, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to the Walmart store at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. where an asset protection employee told police that he saw Hall place price tags with lower prices over others before scanning them and pretending to scan some items then placing them in bags at the self checkout at 2:04 p.m., the report said.

A search of Hall found the stolen items and ziplock bags containing marijuana and methamphetamine, along with a digital scale, according to the report.

Hall was able to flee an interview room and ran across Interstate 40, with police in pursuit. He was arrested at 404 W. 33rd St., the report said.

Hall was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony escape, misdemeanor fleeing, misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.