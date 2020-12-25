District provides 2 weeks of meals to Sheridan families

Sheridan High School Principal Jason Burks and his daughter, Brooklyn, take boxes of food to the loading dock to be distributed for families in need over Christmas break. (Special to The Commercial)

The Sheridan School District distributed boxes of groceries last week to more than 1,300 children in the community to ensure they would have healthy meals to eat over Christmas break. The groceries will provide nearly 38,000 meals over the two-week period, according to a news release.

"To put that in perspective, we ordered so much food to distribute that we did not even have enough room to store it all," said Lauren Goins, the district's director of communications and recruitment.

"Our dining services director, Tiffany Reed, convinced our two major vendors, Highland Dairy and Sysco, to leave their temperature-controlled delivery trucks with us so we could store their products until we could distribute the food," Goins said.

Even the high school cafeteria was used as storage space for canned goods that week. Next to tables and chairs there would be stacks of canned vegetables and jars of applesauce along the cafeteria wall.

According to Reed, the district's order included 2,000 gallons of milk, 2,004 pounds of turkey, 2,000 loaves of bread and 5,000 pounds of vegetables, among other items.

Families had the option to pick up their groceries or have the food delivered. Families who picked up their groceries in the afternoon were greeted by Santa Claus, who was there to hand out candy canes to children in the drive-thru. District administrators and staff members as well as many volunteers from churches delivered boxes to those families who could not pick up their items.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this way," said Superintendent Jerrod Williams. "This was a huge undertaking. I'm thankful to our dining services department and volunteers from our local churches who were eager to make this happen."

Funding for the Christmas Break meals was made possible by waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow for students to be fed on non-instructional days within the school calendar. Through these waivers, the district also provided more than 13,000 meals during Thanksgiving break and 106,000 during the summer months.