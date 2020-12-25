EDITORIAL: A sight to see

'Twas the week before Christmas, or at least a few days before, when, just as the papers said, a once-in-a-lifetime show was happening in the sky.

Just after dark on Monday evening, Jupiter and Saturn lined up to give Arkansas and much of the rest of the nation some celestial entertainment. The weather was perfect. And before the rest of the stars began to shine in the southwest, just above the horizon, the Christmas Star appeared.

The public prints gave us plenty of notice, and the astronomers--with the help of some difficult math--are able to tell us when such an event will happen. So we got to a high place without trees or lights. And watched.

Those with binoculars or telescopes could make out Saturn's rings. But the "star" that perhaps guided the wise men was only part of the show. Mankind did his part, too. It was a good night to people-watch.

Folks at Sylvan Hills High School sat atop the roofs of their cars to get a glimpse of the event. Kids in the back of parked pickups pointed high toward the sky. Dads helped kids with the visual aids. There were cups of coffee, a few coats (did we mention the weather was perfect?) and a bunch of outside mini-parties for families and small groups that the CDC would have approved.

Some people parked their cars around Camp Robinson, or pulled over to the side of the Batesville Pike, to see what heaven had made. And the old hymn came to mind: This is the day, this is the day, that the Lord has made, that the Lord has made.

The Washington Post says the next time the planets will be this close will be, oh, about 2080. The story didn't say if it would be Christmas week come 60 years.

What a show. We can only think of one thing to say:

Thank you.