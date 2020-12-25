Ex-UA provost removed from N.C. post

Jim Coleman, until earlier this year the top academic officer at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been removed from a similar post at the University of North Carolina Greensboro "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders," the North Carolina university said in a statement Wednesday.

Coleman, 59, served as provost and executive vice chancellor at UA before leaving at the end of June to take the job in North Carolina.

The University of North Carolina Greensboro on Wednesday announced Coleman's removal as provost, stating that "per contractual obligation" Coleman will remain a faculty member in the university's Department of Biology.

"Given this is a confidential and ongoing personnel matter, the University will provide no further details to respect the privacy of all involved," the university said in a statement.

In an email Thursday, Coleman said: "Per advice from counsel, I can't speak to what allegedly happened. When the matter is fully investigated and resolved, I will be open to discuss more fully." He added, "I very much want to (and plan to) move into the role of a faculty member in the biology department."

Coleman started at UA in 2017. He was hired by Chancellor Joe Steinmetz after a national search. Coleman previously held the position of chief academic officer at Northern Arizona University.