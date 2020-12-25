Fayetteville woman dies after accident

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a 42-year-old Fayetteville woman who was hit by a semi-trailer Dec. 17 has died from her injuries.

Crystal Shoaf was walking in the road in the area of South School Avenue and West 15th Street when she was hit by the truck around 6 p.m., according to information from Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department.

Shoaf was taken to a local hospital where she died Dec. 20. No other information was available.