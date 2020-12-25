Housing authorities in state set to share in program's $600,000

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is one of numerous federal agencies that have offices in the 41-story Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building (center), also known as 26 Federal Plaza, New York. The building, shown here in a Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, also has offices for the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration, General Services Administration, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. (AP / Mark Lennihan )

Pine Bluff and McGehee housing authorities are among 15 programs in Arkansas to share more than $600,000 in the Family Self-Sufficiency Program announced last week.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson awarded approximately $78 million to hundreds of housing authorities to help residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies, according to a news release

Fifteen Arkansas housing authorities will share in $620,454 under the program.

Arkansas recipients are:

• Pine Bluff Housing Authority -- $70,159;

• McGehee Public Residential Housing Facilities Board -- $39,961;

• Housing Authority of Lonoke County -- $21,466;

• Housing Authority of West Memphis -- $52,951;

• Housing Authority of Fort Smith -- $58,793;

• Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority -- $44,500;

• Conway County Housing Authority -- $49,043;

• Northwest Regional Housing Authority -- $18,668;

• Pope County Public Facilities Board/Universal Housing -- $21,872;

• Housing Authority of Hot Springs -- $54,606;

• White River Regional Housing Authority -- $43,461;

m Wynne Housing Authority -- $19,000;

• Lee County Housing Authority -- $30,000;

Pulaski County Government -- $43,974;

• North Little Rock Housing Authority -- $52,000.

"Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD's mission," said Carson. "This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success."

The program's funding helps public housing authorities to hire service coordinators who work directly with residents to connect them with programs and services. These service coordinators build relationships with providers of direct assistance to program participants. The services help families find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and self-sufficiency, according to the release.

Participants in the program sign a five-year contract requiring the head of the household to set specific goals and achievements. To graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the family may have received cash welfare assistance for 12 months before program graduation.