• Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential contender who supported a plan that would give every American adult $1,000 each month, has registered his campaign for next year's New York City mayoral race, according to the City Campaign Finance Board.

• Jonny Fairplay, 46, a former "Survivor" contestant, who while competing on the show in 2003 became known for orchestrating a lie that his grandmother had died, was charged in Virginia with grand larceny after his aunt reported the theft of a silver necklace and furniture from a residence, police said.

• Sherry Furtick, a McComb, Miss., woman with cancer who was unable to open her front door after returning around 3 a.m. from a hospital visit, said the two police officers who helped open her door paid her a visit the next day and surprised her with a new lock and doorknob.

• Dennis Bonaiuto, police captain in Peabody, Mass., said police are looking for a couple who offered to buy an albino cinnamon ball python, worth about $300, from a pet store, and then ran off with the snake without paying.

• Maeve Boatman, 8, a suburban St. Louis girl with a rare physical disability that leaves her hands with just one gripping finger, received a bike designed just for her from the Maryland Heights nonprofit's annual Bikes for Kids program.

• Billie Michelle Hester, 44, a corrections officer of Adamsville, Ala., was charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband after authorities said she took cellphones to prisoners in the county jail in exchange for money.

• William Jones, 71, a former Mentz, N.Y., town supervisor who was convicted of the sale of a firearm in 1997 and failed to show up for sentencing while out on a $20,000 bond, was arrested in Waverly, Ohio, and is awaiting extradition.

• Laura Eimiller, with the FBI, said, "We're aware of it and are continuing to investigate the reports," as the case of the "jetpack man" reportedly flying over Los Angeles took a turn with a new video purporting to show an object flying off the Palos Verdes peninsula.