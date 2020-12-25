Man, 18, fatally shot in Little Rock, police say; ‘several more’ victims injured

Little Rock police are investigating the death of a teen who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire and a crash near the 4100 block of Ludwig Street at about 12:30 a.m. discovered Dorian Withers of North Little Rock, who had been shot, according to a news release by Little Rock police. Medics transported Withers to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Police said they found “several more” people suffering from injuries on Ludwig Street. Two of those who were injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment of wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Withers’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.