MLB calendar
Jan. 15 International amateur signing period opens.
Feb. 1-19 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 17 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 22 Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 27 Mandatory reporting date.
March 15 Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.
March 27 Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.