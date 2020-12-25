MLB calendar

Jan. 15 International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.