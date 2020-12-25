• Beto O'Rourke, the former El Paso City Council member, U.S. congressman, senator and presidential candidate, is about to earn another title: Professor. O'Rourke will teach a seminar about the struggle for voting rights in Texas at the LBJ School for Public Affairs at the University of Texas starting in January, O'Rourke and school officials said. The class, titled Texas Democracy and the Fight for Representation, will examine democracy in action, Texas legislative policy and executive power, and the history of voter rights and voter participation in the state -- while also unpacking the running of a political campaign in Texas. O'Rourke said he wants to examine the tension in Texas, where a state that produced Lyndon B. Johnson, signer of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act, also remains in 2020, despite historic record turnout, "one of most restrictive states in terms of voter participation." LBJ officials said the school will decide by lottery the 16 graduate students who get to enroll in the class.

• Tony Robbins, the life coach and motivational speaker, discriminated against one of his employees by refusing to grant her the accommodations she needed to work from home after she contracted a debilitating case of covid-19 in the spring, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit also says Robbins falsely claimed to have helped the employee recover by asking a doctor friend of his to intervene in her care after she was placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, accuses Robbins; his company, Robbins Research International; and his wife, Bonnie P. Robbins, who is known as Sage, of violating several disability laws, including the Americans With Disabilities Act. The employee, Despina Kosta, worked for Robbins for 18 years. At the start of the pandemic, the lawsuit claims, Robbins pushed his team to continue selling in-person events. Kosta claims she voiced concerns about the approach but was ignored. In April, Kosta, 52, was diagnosed with covid-19. She was placed in a medically induced coma from April 12 through May 1, according to the lawsuit and Kosta. Afterward, Kosta struggled to recover, she said. Kosta tried to return to work July 1 and asked her supervisor and a human resources official if she could work "just a few hours" a day as she recovered, she said. "They said no to that," she said. Since July, Kosta said, she has been unable to get access to her work email or the company's database. Without that access, she has been unable to work, she said.