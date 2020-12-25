Newcomers get a warm hello

Bucky Maynard, left, owner of Pine Bluff Welcome Co., meets with new resident Zach Jones, who moved back to Pine Bluff after living in Oakland, Calif., for 40 years. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

The day of door-to-door neighborly visits isn't a thing of the past as Bucky Maynard is committed to welcoming new residents with a friendly smile, free gifts, and discounts from businesses in Jefferson County. A family tradition that started in 1952 by his dad, Joe Maynard, the Pine Bluff Welcome Co. was a branch off another Welcome Wagon Co. in Pine Bluff that Joe was working for.

"Dad decided to start his own welcome company," said Maynard, who worked and traveled with his father. "He had the company in 28 states and 120 cities."

Now Maynard has taken over the company and is happy to continue the service considering they are the only welcome company in the area to date that greets new residents in the Pine Bluff and White Hall area. New residents are greeted with a welcome card, gifts, discount coupons, a city map, phone book, calendar, and business cards from the local sponsors.

"Each of my sponsors gives a really nice gift or discount," said Maynard, who has been operating the company since 1992. Some of his sponsors include furniture stores and local boutiques. Maynard said the reaction of the new resident is often reluctant at first when he makes the surprise visit until they see their welcome package.

"A lot of people will say, 'I've never heard of you' and I'll say, 'well, unless you're new to town you won't hear from me is the reason,'" he said. "Once they see what nice cards and gifts they have, they are tickled to death."

Maynard said the partnership with the sponsors put the small-business owners in the center and puts the spotlight on them instead of the big retail chain stores so everybody will know who they are and what services they offer.

"I help those businesses I feel can gain benefit from more customers," he said. "I also help the new people since a lot of them are new to town and have a lot of questions."

Maynard said he uses a variety of resources to find the new residents. Even with a declining population in Pine Bluff since 2000, Maynard said, the city is averaging approximately 40 new residents a month.

One of those new residents is Zach Jones, who moved back to Pine Bluff, where he grew up, from Oakland, Calif., where he has lived for 40 years. Maynard dropped in on Jones last week to give Jones the packet of information and coupons, which Jones was happy to get. "This is great," Jones said. "It's good to be back in Pine Bluff."

Maynard designates his afternoons to welcome new White Hall and Pine Bluff residents. Mapping his route daily, Maynard stated that since 1952 the company has greeted over 25,000 people.

Even during the pandemic, he said he feels the family service is more important than ever and said it won't stop him from doing what he loves. Wearing a mask and maintaining a safe visit, Maynard said, residents still feel the warm welcome when he does his surprise visits. "I mainly do porch visits now," he said. "I love talking with people and meeting new people."

Maynard said he hopes his family will continue the family business of welcoming new residents to the area once he is unable to do so. Until then, he says he will be there to make new neighbors feel at home and connect local businesses with future customers.