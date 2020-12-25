Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Cave Springs

• Travis Wayne Snyder, 51, of 1609 Crestwood Hills Lane in Cave Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Snyder was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Misty Simmons, 42, of 210 S. Baggett St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Simmons was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Timothy Simmons, 46, of 201 S. Baggett St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons. Simmons was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• James Whiting, 42, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whiting was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Hannah McHale, 23, of 273 W. Village Lake Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer. McHale was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Troy Johnson, 24, of 3504 S.W. Deerfield Blvd. No. 1 in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery and two counts of battery. Johnson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Jonathan Whitney Voorhies, 20, of 1315 N. Britt St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Voorhies was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Juan Macias-Torres, 25, of 4081 N. Johnell Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, battery, and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Macias-Torres was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Morgan, 32, of 909 Green Point Trace in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Morgan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Darrell Mahler, 34, of 15580 Low Gap Road in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Mahler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• James Ward, 48, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Ward was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Kyle Allen, 28, of 809 N. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Allen was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jerry Cherry, 71, of 24438 Brush Road in Summers was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Cherry was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.