Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Kittle returns for 49ers

The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers will get star tight end George Kittle back for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle will be activated off injured reserve before Saturday's game and see his first action since breaking his foot Nov. 1 against Seattle. "I'm feeling really good," Kittle said Thursday. "I'm excited to be back on the field. I miss football. Sitting out for six weeks is not very fun. I'm expecting to play football on Saturday." Kittle is one of several key players to miss significant time for San Francisco (5-9) this season, derailing the team's chances of making it back to the playoffs after making the Super Bowl last season. Kittle, an All-Pro in 2019, missed two games early this season with a knee injury, then six more after breaking his foot against the Seahawks.

Garrett to call plays

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for covid-19. Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Ravens (9-5) in Baltimore. Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore. Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays Sunday night when the Giants fell to Cleveland 20-6 at MetLife Stadium. Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week with Garrett working with the team on online calls. Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones looked good in Wednesday's workout and he hopes he will be able to return Sunday.

Multisport athlete dies

Ron Widby, the 1967 SEC player of the year in basketball and punter for the Dallas Cowboys' first Super Bowl championship team, has died. He was 75. Widby, who was living in Allen, Texas, died Tuesday. He had been in poor health in recent years. A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Widby played six seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys after originally being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1967. He played 81 games in the NFL, and his 84-yard punt in 1968 remains the Dallas record for longest punt. At the University of Tennessee, Widby became the only athlete to earn varsity letters in four different sports. He played three seasons on the football team, three on the basketball team, one on the baseball team and a year playing golf. In basketball, Widby was the 1967 SEC player of the year after leading Tennessee to the SEC championship that season.

Lions coach sidelined

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL's first head coach to miss a game because of covid-19 protocols even though he has not tested positive. The Lions (5-9) will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie against Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be Detroit's third head coach this season at Ford Field against the Buccaneers, who are a win away from clinching a postseason berth. Bevell was 1-2 after Matt Patricia was fired last month.

BASEBALL

Tigers add RHP Urena

The Detroit Tigers signed right-hander Jose Urena to a $3.25 million, one-year deal Wednesday. Urena can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses based on starts, $50,000 each for 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27. The 29-year-old starter has spent the past six season with the Miami Marlins, compiling a 32-46 record with a 4.60 ERA in 142 games, 98 starts. Urena struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He went on the covid-19 injured list in late July, returned to make five starts in September but broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive in his final outing. He finished the season 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

BASKETBALL

Windler breaks hand

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another unlucky medical setback for the promising player. The team said Thursday that Windler suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture (on his ring finger) when he took a hard fall in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. X-rays after the game were negative, but further tests revealed the fracture. Windler, who missed last season with a lower leg stress fracture he suffered before preseason training camp, will be re-evaluated in a week. It's an unfortunate development for Windler, the former Belmont star taken with the No. 26 pick in 2019. Cleveland has high hopes for the 6-6 shooter and exercised the third-year option on his contract before the opener. Windler scored three points in nine minutes before getting hurt.

OLYMPICS

New contracts for sponsors

Tokyo Olympic officials said Thursday they have reached a "basic agreement" with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games. Japanese domestic sponsors have contributed a record of $3.3 billion to the local operating budget. This is at least twice as large as any previous Olympics and is driven by Dentsu Inc., the giant Japanese advertising company that is also the marketing agent for the Tokyo Games. Officials did not immediately give financial details nor terms of the extensions during an on-line briefing. They said contracts were still being finalized. The Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported earlier this month -- citing sources close to the matter -- that the top 15 so-called "Gold Partners" would contribute an added $10 million or so each. Some of the Gold Partners include well-known names such as Canon, Fujitsu and the Mizuho Financial Group.