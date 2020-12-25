100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1920

• This is the day of days for the members of the Goodfellows Club. Their imaginations will carry them across the city today and in fancy they can hear the shrieks of joy of the little kiddies to whom they have brought happiness, although they will not be present to see these manifestations. Great truck loads of candy and toys were sent out yesterday with the Gazette investigator sitting on top of every one of them. He was determined not to be cheated out of the pleasure of handing these things to the mothers. Most of the presents were delivered and the rest will go out early this morning.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1970

• A bill to authorize a four-lane toll road between Pine Bluff and Little Rock probably will be introduced in the upcoming session of the state legislature, according to Southeast Arkansas legislators. Representative J. Sturgis Miller of Pine Bluff said Thursday that discussions of a bill for a toll road had been going on among Southeast Arkansas legislators and other interested persons. He said there was a great deal of support for the proposal and he felt the proposed bill definitely would be introduced.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1995

• Little Rock's homeless wrapped presents for homebound seniors Christmas Eve at the Union Rescue Mission's Transient Lodge in North Little Rock. It is part of a whirl of Christmas activity at the refuge for homeless men that has kept lodge director Phillip Hill going, without sleep, for three days. "If it looks like we're disorganized, we are," Hill said Sunday. "And if I don't look like I'm enjoying myself it's because I haven't slept. But I couldn't be more happy right now."

10 years ago

Dec. 25, 2010

BENTONVILLE -- The average high temperature in Bentonville in December is 47 degrees, or 15 degrees above the point at which water turns to ice. So how is Bentonville able to maintain an outdoor ice-skating rink just a few blocks from its downtown square? It's all in the pipes. "I wish I could tell you it's more complex than it is," Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said. "It's just miles of refrigerated lines running under the concrete, and we have coolant running through the lines." The process is rather simple. The rink covers about 6,000 square feet, and under the ice and concrete is a network of plastic pipes, all 3 inches apart. It took two weeks to lay the pipes and form the grid.