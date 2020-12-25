Police: Christmas Eve shooting near North Little Rock mall kills 1, injures 2

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting near McCain Mall on Christmas Eve that reportedly left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 6:10 p.m. near the mall in the 4200 block of Warden Road found three individuals inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, a North Little Rock police news release states.

Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital, where one died. The others were still being treated for their injuries at the time of the release.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the release states.