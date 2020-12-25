Rigs stuck at U.K. port roll out as drivers tested

Trucks wait Thursday at the Port of Dover in southern England to board a ferry bound for France. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1225portdover/. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON -- Trucks began boarding ferries in Dover, England, on Thursday to cross the Channel for the first time in four days, a step toward ending a thousands-deep traffic jam that piled up at the border after France banned crossings to limit the spread of a coronavirus variant.

Sea, rail and air routes had been reopened more than 24 hours earlier, after London agreed to conduct virus tests for the drivers, but the backlog began to clear only Thursday after British authorities set up screening and started clearing the healthy to travel.

Members of the British military were dispatched to help test the thousands of drivers, who must show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to board ferries to France.

The magnitude of the task meant that movement remained slow Thursday morning. It could take days to fully clear the logjam, officials said, meaning that many drivers were unlikely to make it home for Christmas Day.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Although the tremendous backlog of freight was rooted in fears about the coronavirus, some commentators had seen in the mammoth lines a portent of what might be lying in wait as Britain concludes its withdrawal from the European Union. But those concerns seemed to have receded Thursday when London and Brussels announced that they had reached broad agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

After days of confusion, anger and chaos in and around Dover, however, that will be of scant consolation to the hordes of drivers left stranded after the border was abruptly closed, leaving them with nowhere to go and little access to food or public facilities.

Many have been forced to sleep in their rigs for several nights, and even with the route open, exasperation was on show Thursday, with some truckers spelling out the word "HELP" with traffic cones, according to a picture in The Guardian.

"It's like a horror movie," said Ravinder Singh, chief executive of Khalsa Aid, which has been distributing meals to drivers stuck on the highway. "For them it's a prison: They can't go anywhere."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz04xTaI4ys]

Fearing that the holidays would cause further delays, Grant Shapps, the British transport secretary, said Thursday that he had agreed with French authorities to keep open the border controls at Dover, in southeastern England, and at Calais, across the English Channel in France, over Christmas.

About 6,000 trucks remained stuck in Dover and on the approach to the port Thursday, with 4,000 of them parked at a disused airport that has been turned into a holding area, the BBC reported. Shapps said that as of midday, 2,367 tests had been carried out on stranded drivers, with three positive results.

Testing was fully mobilized at the port and at the disused airport, a spokesperson for the Port of Dover said. She said about 100 freight vehicles entered the port Wednesday night, and that many were expected to join Thursday, as authorities attempted to get as many trucks as possible onto ferries.

The government in Kent, the county that includes Dover, was working with aid organizations to provide food and water to drivers. Supermarkets and businesses in the region also have made donations, council officials said, adding that more portable toilets had been installed along the highway.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1225portdover/]

Roger Gough, the leader of the Kent council, said he hoped the situation would steadily improve.

"I have, however, deep sympathy for those for whom this will come too late to spend Christmas with their families," he added.

Singh of the aid group described the past few days as surreal. He said that when the weather had permitted, drivers from an array of European countries had sat outside their rigs on a usually busy highway or walked up and down the lines of traffic.

Tensions were higher at the airport, Singh said, where footage showed drivers remonstrating angrily with police officers Wednesday.