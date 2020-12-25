Small cinemas celebrate aid; large chains out in cold

Filming begins Dec. 10 on the new television series “The Big Leap” outside of the Rialto Theater in Joliet, Ill. The pandemic relief bill would allocate $15 billion to in-person entertainment venues as part of its $900 billion spending plan. (AP/The Herald-News/Geoff Stellfox)

When Congress passed the coronavirus relief bill on Monday, William Barstow had a very specific reaction: unrestrained glee.

"God, this is good news and God, do we need it," he said.

Barstow owns six movie theaters, primarily in the Omaha, Neb., area. He was overjoyed at a provision in the bill that would grant eligible theater owners as much as $10 million to cover losses from a pandemic-stricken 2020. "Save Our Stages," as the provision is known, allocates $15 billion to in-person entertainment venues as part of its $900 billion spending plan.

On that same day, however, AMC, the country's largest movie theater chain, with 11,000 screens, was engaged in a very different action: restructuring how it elects board members with the aim of preventing a hostile takeover. The financially battered company would receive no stimulus money because the bill prohibits large or publicly traded companies from partaking. Regal and Cinemark, the country's other two theater chains, also would be left on the sidelines.

Though the 5,593-page stimulus bill passed with overwhelming margins in both chambers of Congress, President Donald Trump on has been harshly critical of perceived excesses in the proposed legislation, and it remains unclear whether he'll sign it. Many of those excesses, however, fell under the broader spending plan to which the relief bill was attached; he did not mention "Save Our Stages." It's also possible that lawmakers have the votes to override a veto.

If Trump does sign the bill, it would conjure a tale of two movie theater fates. Independent entities, which make up half of the country's 40,000 screens, would celebrate a cash infusion that could save many of their businesses. But large chains would be left staring into the abyss, inverting the 21st-century entertainment industry narrative that favors large corporate players.

Eligibility for the funds requires that theaters be privately held as well as meet one of the following criteria: have fewer than 500 employees, function only domestically or operate in 10 or fewer states. AMC, Regal and Cinemark all fail the standard. That deepens the worries of those chains, particularly AMC. The country's largest movie theater company is carrying billions of dollars in debt and could soon be forced into bankruptcy protection and a reorganization.

AMC chief executive Adam Aron, through a spokesman, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Mooky Greidinger, who runs Regal parent Cineworld, said he was unavailable. A Cinemark spokeswoman did not return a call seeking comment.

'MIXED FEELINGS'

"This bill causes mixed feelings," said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners. Through its lobbying efforts, the group secured the funds for theaters, which were not originally part of the package. "This grant is going to really help this industry," he said. "But it will not help publicly traded companies, and they employ a lot of people, too."

He called the restriction "shortsighted."

The money offers theater owners a bright spot in a year that has seen screens go dark, customers stay away and studios withhold new releases, forcing theaters to renegotiate terms with lenders and landlords. The few theaters that have reopened have had to make do with minor movies -- and audiences at 10% or 20% of their normal volume.

The pandemic stopped in its tracks the dominant form of American in-person entertainment: In 2019, 268 million Americans and Canadians, or 76%, visited a movie theater at least once, according to the annual report of the Motion Picture Association; those moviegoers bought tickets to an average of nearly five films during the year. In comparison, 150 million Americans went to at least one annual sporting event, according to a study of 2018 consumer behavior by the U.S. Travel Association.

Streamers rushed to fill the gap, increasing content and bolstering subscriber numbers.

STIMULUS TERMS

The stimulus bill would ease the sting of all of those losses. Under its terms, eligible theaters would be given up to 45% of their lost April to December 2020 revenue, capped at $10 million, in grants overseen by the Small Business Administration. They could then use that money to cover rent, payroll and other costs.

Those theaters that lost at least 90% of their revenue in April to December 2020 compared with April to December 2019 would be eligible to apply as soon as the bill becomes law; those that lost at least 70% can do so two weeks later. Another phase after the first quarter of 2021 could allow an additional grant at half the earlier total for companies continuing to struggle. The theater association believes there is enough money in the appropriation to cover all eligible applicants.

For many theaters, these funds could mean the difference between reopening next year -- when it is hoped vaccinations will have become widely available and movies and customers come screaming back -- and never getting that chance.

"The stark reality is without this package many of our theaters would not be able to turn their projectors on again," said Todd Halstead, executive director of the Independent Cinema Alliance, which represents hundreds of independent theater companies around the country. "It's not a panacea. But it is a huge help."