A star in the East

Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem,

Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.

When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.

And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born.

And they said unto him, In Bethlehem of Judaea: for thus it is written by the prophet.

And thou Bethlehem, in the land of Juda, art not the least among the princes of Juda: For out of thee shall come a Governor, that shall rule my people Israel. Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men,

inquired of them diligently what time the star appeared.

And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.

When they had heard the king, they departed; and, lo, the star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was.

When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.

And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh.

And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.

—The book of Matthew

I don’t come around often, but often enough. The scientists say “The Christmas Star” isn’t really a star at all. That I’m just an illusion. That my light comes only from planets aligning in the sky. As if that’s not a miracle! Or a group of miracles. Or a whole brigade of miracles. The universe is a miracle.

Imagine a solar system created by Him, with gravity pulling and pushing the planets around, so that one is positioned, just so, to be blue, with standing water. Near enough to the closest star not to be a block of ice, but far enough from it not to be one big gas forge. And the gravity of all the other planets pulling at the little rock to make sure it stays there, and doesn’t get sucked into the sun. Instead it flourishes with life. And they say there are no miracles.

Those who think the Christmas Star is just a trick of the eye also say that there was no miracle at the Red Sea: that the chosen people could have crossed in a shallow part. But wouldn’t that make the Exodus an even bigger miracle? All of Pharaoh’s men drown in the shallows!

Many years ago, I guided some men to a small town to see a big event. It was an event that changed the history of mankind. And a series of miracles had to make it happen. First, of course, was Creation. Then everything after that, right up to Him warning the wise men not to return to Herod, who would have certainly have tried to kill the infant in His crib. That didn’t happen. Perhaps the stars aligned.

Then came millions, billions, of miracles after that. And continue to this day.

Mankind has spent centuries trying to explain me. (And will spend more.) Was there a supernova witnessed by anyone at that time? A comet, perhaps? Or were the Magi, the wise men, looking at two, or possibly three, planets?

It’s funny how they’ll debate exactly what I was. And what I am. Instead of just enjoying the experience. Once upon a time, instead of debating reflections of giant gas balls, men would rejoice at the light, with exceeding great joy.

‘Tis the season to rejoice with exceeding great joy. And if it’s clear down there this season, I’ll give you a show.

Peace on Earth. Good will toward men. In a phrase, make today merry and bright. Would that that frame of mind, that spirit, lighted every season.