Still Celebrating The Season: Silver Dollar City enjoys final days of 2020

People are finding that coming to Silver Dollar City at Christmas gives them a warmth that we haven’t felt during much of 2020 — a sense of ‘normal’ family togetherness,” says Casey Robertson, entertainment manager at the park. “It seems many of us took that feeling for granted, yet being in the beautiful outdoors, in a lighted city, celebrating the true meaning of the season, helps give it back to us.”

Silver Dollar City remains open for An Old Time Christmas through Dec. 30, then shifts gears for the New Year’s Celebration Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

Because of covid-19, 2020 didn’t turn out the way park staff had planned. It was supposed to be a gala birthday party celebrating 60 years. But after closing until the first big wave of the virus had passed, Silver Dollar City did manage to open with a new area, Rivertown, and its new restaurant, The Rivertown Smokehouse, both supporting the new $23-million Mystic River Falls water ride.

“With indoor stages shuttered, entertainment managers arranged for performances throughout the streets and on outdoor stages, while other team members set about presenting the quality of presentation that has become a hallmark of the park, from rides to culinary experiences,” says park spokeswoman Lisa Rau. “Another group of entertainment specialists took on the mission of how to best present Silver Dollar City’s famed Old Time Christmas — a festival so well known that it is the reigning ‘Best Theme Park Holiday Event’ by USA Today 10Best, holding the title four times.”

“We had employment commitments to a great playbill of entertainers, many who have become crowd favorites over the years,” says Robertson, who was busy planning Christmas throughout the summer. “We knew we couldn’t do our hallmark indoor Christmas shows, so the goal became clear: produce a brand new, outdoor holiday production show while planning to utilize outdoor stages and ramp up strolling entertainment.”

The result was “Cool Yule,” a jazzy Christmas classics song and dance show, along with the 6.5 million lights, giant Christmas tree, parade, crafts, food and festive feel visitors have come to expect.

“Silver Dollar City’s Christmas is like an inheritance,” says Cortlandt Ingram, also an entertainment manager. “It is something fondly passed on from generation to generation.”

“I hear people laugh, I see people enjoying themselves. Silver Dollar City offers a chance to feel normal, especially now during Christmas,” says Robertson.

Although the New Year’s Celebration must also happen outdoors, Rau promises a ton of fun spread around the park, including The Cleverlys, comedy musicians from Stone County, Ark., at the Dockside Theater; Mad Science at the Boatworks Theater; the music of the Members Only tribute band on the Plaza Stage; and Sagebrush Sadie’s Wild West Adventure on the Gazebo Stage.

Coasters and thrill rides will also run, and popular Silver Dollar City food will be served.

“The shops will be open, too, many with demonstrating crafters,” Rau adds. “Insider tip: There is word of many a sale!”

FAQ

An Old Time Christmas & New Year’s Celebration

WHEN — An Old Time Christmas through Dec. 30; New Year’s Celebration Dec. 31-Jan. 2

WHERE — Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.

COST — Tickets start at $40

INFO — silverdollarcity.com