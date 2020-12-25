Storm drops rain, snow in eastern U.S.

A nasty winter storm slammed the eastern United States on Christmas Eve, pushing drivers off the roads and threatening to spoil the plans of holiday travelers and last-minute shoppers in a season already dampened by the coronavirus.

The snow and rain extended from Atlanta to Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday. Forecasters issued warnings about an array of possible hazards -- heavy snow, flooding, even tornadoes -- from Tennessee to Maine.

The storm has already shown its ferocity, blanketing the Midwest on Wednesday and dropping more than 8 inches of snow in Minneapolis. Blizzard conditions delayed hundreds of flights and turned roads into dangerous white sheets.

In Nebraska, police responded to more than 250 crashes or calls for help, including one with tragic results: A man, woman and child were killed when their car skidded over a median along Interstate 80 and into an oncoming semitruck. Two other children in the car were also injured.

Other places were expected to be pummeled Thursday by a mix of rain and snow. Forecasters said parts of West Virginia could get up to half a foot of snow by evening.

Gusts of up to 65 mph were expected to whip through New York City from late Thursday into this morning.

Court relocates ex-chief justice statue

NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved a statue of Edward Douglass White Jr. from its front steps. White was the ninth chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and was the only Louisiana justice ever on that court until Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation this year. He also fought for white supremacy and upheld racial segregation laws.

Protesters and most members of the New Orleans City Council have called for removing the statue.

The statue was moved from its pedestal Wednesday, and a court spokesman said it will be placed indoors, near the court's museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Court spokesman Robert Gunn did not say why the statue is being moved, only that the justices decided unanimously that it should be.

"A brief factual statement about Chief Justice White's accomplishments and his legacy to contextualize his judicial service will be displayed near the statue," he said.

White was a teenager when he fought in the Confederate army and 29 when he fought in a deadly white supremacist uprising in 1874, during Reconstruction. He was a U.S. Supreme Court justice from 1894 until his death in 1921, voting with the majority on Plessy v. Ferguson and other decisions upholding racial segregation and stripping Black Americans of civil rights.

Grave markers with swastikas replaced

SAN ANTONIO -- Two German WWII grave markers bearing Nazi swastikas have been removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and replaced with new headstones.

The pair of headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The cemetery director, Aubrey David, led several workers to the graves of German prisoners of war Alfred P. Kafka and Georg Forst on Wednesday.

After learning about the gravestones in May, the foundation demanded that Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilke order them removed. The group also wanted Wilke to make "an immediate and heartfelt apology to all United States veterans and their families."

The VA refused, saying that it has a responsibility to preserve "historic resources," even if they acknowledge divisive historical figures or events. But members of Congress, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Will Hurd of San Antonio and Kay Granger of Fort Worth, responded by demanding the removal of the gravestones.

"I'm glad that the headstones have been replaced," Rep. Joaquin Castro. "It's jarring to think that symbols of the Third Reich and the Nazi regime would stand in an American military cemetery."

Woman gets aircraft-carrier command

SAN DIEGO -- Navy Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who was selected earlier in December to be the first woman to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has been assigned command of the San Diego-base USS Abraham Lincoln, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Bauernschmidt previously served as the Lincoln's executive officer -- another first for a woman -- from 2016-19. After leaving the Lincoln, Bauernschmidt served as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego, a command she left in October.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected," Bauernschmidt said in a statement. "I love leading sailors, and I take that responsibility extremely seriously."

Bauernschmidt graduated from the Naval Academy in 1994. Women from that class, the Navy said, were the first to serve on combatant ships and aircraft. She trained as a helicopter pilot and spent much of her early flying career with helicopter squadrons at Naval Air Station North Island.

She is scheduled to take command of the ship this summer, the Navy said.