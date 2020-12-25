Suspect in killing of teenager files bail motion

The man accused of killing a teenager in Sherwood this summer recently filed a bail-reduction motion from the Pulaski County jail on his own behalf without the aid of an attorney.

Trevone Miller, 19, of Sherwood has been held in the jail since his arrest in July.

He filed the pro se motion using a one-page form and requested that his bail be reduced to $250,000, court records show. Miller is currently being held without bail.

Pulaski County prosecutors have accused Miller of capital murder in the shooting death of Braylen Stone, a transgender 17-year-old from North Little Rock who went by the name Brayla Stone and was found dead in a vehicle parked on a walking path near Gap Creek Drive in Sherwood this summer.

Miller was arrested by Sherwood police one week after the June 25 discovery of Stone's body.

An attorney for Miller, Toney Brasuell, entered an innocent plea on his client's behalf during a hearing before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims in September. At the hearing, Miller appeared via videoconference from the jail.

The pro se motion for bail reduction from Miller was filed Nov. 2.

A section of the form where Miller provided a handwritten statement in the space provided was illegible based on the version of the document scanned into the court record.

Miller's attorney, George "Bic" Morledge IV, declined to comment on the motion for reduced bail during a phone conversation.

The most recent event in Miller's criminal proceeding was a status hearing held Dec. 9, court records show. The parties are scheduled to meet again April 12, 2021.

According to an arrest report from the Sherwood Police Department at the time of Miller's arrest in July, witnesses told police that Miller said he was going to kill Stone and later told them Stone was dead.

"Through investigation, witnesses stated Trevone Miller asked the victim to meet him so they could talk," police reported. "According to the witnesses, Trevone was the last person to see the victim."

A report from the Pulaski County coroner's office on Stone said the immediate cause of death was a gunshot wound in the head.

The murder charge facing Miller is not his first.

At 14, Miller along with two other teenagers were accused of the 2016 shooting of a 17-year-old Sylvan Hills High School student named Bryan Allen Thompson, who was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bill Harmon Recreation Center in Sherwood.

However, Miller's capital-murder charge in Thompson's death was dropped in exchange for his agreement to testify against his co-defendants.

A charge of aggravated robbery against Miller was transferred to juvenile court.