Travelers plentiful despite warnings

Worshipers gather for a Christmas Eve mass inside Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec 24, 2020, after California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. (AP / Ashley Landis )

LOS ANGELES -- Hard-hit California eclipsed 2 million coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve as the U.S. headed into a holiday season of travel and family gatherings that threaten to fuel the deadly outbreak across the nation.

Despite warnings from public health experts to stay home, more than 1.19 million travelers passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints Wednesday -- down by about 40% from a year ago but the highest one-day total since the crisis took hold in mid-March.

Airports also recorded about 1 million travelers on each of the five days between last Friday and Tuesday.

Ember McCauley, a 21-year-old nursing student at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, was headed Tuesday from Kansas City, Mo., to Austin, Texas, to go wedding dress shopping with a cousin who's getting married in November. She was returning home on Christmas Eve.

She said she was "kind of" anxious about traveling during the pandemic. But she added: "I feel like I eat healthy and I take a lot of precautions, like sanitizing and washing my hands and wearing my mask all the time. I feel like I will be OK, even if something does happen."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said he is particularly worried about travel between Christmas and New Year's. Fauci, who turned 80 on Thursday, said he and his wife would be celebrating his birthday and the holidays with their children on Zoom.

"We have a big problem," Fauci told The Washington Post. "Look at the numbers -- the numbers are really quite dramatic."

The virus has taken more than 328,000 lives in the U.S., with more than 3,000 deaths per day repeatedly recorded over the past two weeks.

"We're in a very, very difficult situation right now. People are just not paying attention to public health guidelines, and the evidence for that is in the number of people traveling for the Christmas holiday," said Dr. Lee Harrison, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dPbxG97P04]

Americans have high hopes for vaccines -- officials had promised that some 20 million people would be vaccinated by year's end. But as of Wednesday, about 1.1 million Americans had received the first dose of the two-dose inoculations, yet another disappointment in a year of many.

In California, close to the entire state was under a strict stay-at-home order, and hospitals struggled to cope with the biggest crush of cases since the pandemic began.

"Two million covid-19 cases in California is a regrettable milestone, and it means that thousands of Californians will spend this holiday season in a hospital," said Carmela Coyle, president & CEO of the California Hospital Association. "On Christmas Eve, Californians can still make a choice to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings on Christmas Day. We all must do what we can to slow the relentless spread of this virus."

The first covid-19 case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to reach 1 million cases on Nov. 11. It took 44 days to get to the next million.

The most populous state with nearly 40 million residents, California has recorded more than 23,000 covid-19 deaths. Its confirmed infection rate -- cases per 100,000 people -- is lower than the U.S. average, but its outbreak outpaces that of other states in sheer numbers. More than 18,000 people are in the hospital, and many intensive care units are full.

"Watching them suffer is hard," said Melanie LaMadrid, a nurse at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Nurses are exhausted, terrified of what's next and angry at those who ignore pleas to stay home and stay safe.

"I wish they could just walk down our unit for a day and look at the faces of some of these patients," said Holy Cross nurse Jenny Carrillo, her voice breaking.

The crisis is prompting hospitals to put emergency room patients in tents, and treat others in offices and auditoriums.

"In most hospitals, about half of all of the beds are filled with covid patients and half of all the ICU beds are filled with covid patients, and two-thirds of these patients are suffocating due to the inflammation that's in their lungs that's caused by the virus," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1225covid/]

"They're suffocating to the point that they can no longer breathe on their own, and they have to have someone put a tube down their throat, in order to oxygenate their organs. Many of these people will not live to be in 2021."

"We know that this emergency is our darkest day, maybe the darkest day in our city's history," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday, when the county reported its highest death toll and hospitalizations in a single day since the pandemic began.

Hospitals may find themselves having to ration care because of a lack of medical staff, Garcetti said. "That means the doctors will be forced to determine who lives and who dies," he said.

OKLAHOMA PROTOCOL

Oklahoma health officials say they don't plan to follow all of the new federal guidelines for vaccine distribution and will keep adults 65 and older in phase two of the state's distribution protocol.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines over the weekend to prioritize people 75 and older and front-line essential workers in phase two of the vaccine rollout. But Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said late Wednesday that the state's advisory committee decided it would be problematic to prioritize young and healthy workers over Oklahomans in the 65-74 age group.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

"While we always take CDC recommendations into consideration, in this particular case, our advisory and planning committees do not feel comfortable implementing an automatic change at this time," Frye said. "We believe the current priority groups as outlined by our state's planning committee ensure that our most vulnerable populations are able to receive the vaccine first."

Along with adults 65 and older, the state plans to prioritize adults of any age with comorbidities, including hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancers, or chronic lung, liver or renal diseases. The state estimates that there are 635,000 Oklahomans in these two categories.

Frye says health officials plan to closely monitor the state's vaccine supply and could consider prioritizing people 75 and older if supplies and provider access remains limited.

Frye has said Oklahoma could move into the second phase of its vaccine distribution plan as early as next week. The priority groups in phase two include first responders, such as police, firefighters and medical examiners, followed by health care workers providing covid outpatient care and those in high-risk outpatient settings, such as dentists, hospice workers and physical therapists.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma health officials Wednesday reported 3,277 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 272,553 confirmed cases and 2,328 deaths.

MEXICO VACCINATIONS

Mexico began its coronavirus vaccination campaign Thursday, becoming the first country in Latin America to do so, and providing a sliver of hope to the population amid a roaring resurgence of the virus.

The head nurse at the Ruben Lenero hospital in Mexico City, Maria Irene Ramirez, 59, was the first person in the country to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of the government's strategy to focus on health care workers in December, January and February before moving on to the older Mexicans considered most at risk.

"This is the best gift that I could have received in 2020," Ramirez said during the ceremony. "We are afraid, but we have to keep going because someone has to face this fight."

Latin America has become an epicenter of the pandemic, with inequality, a large informal workforce, densely packed cities and a fragile health system hindering efforts to stop the spread of the virus and treat the sick.

Countries in the region, led by Brazil and Mexico, racked up some of the world's highest death tolls as economies crumbled under the weight of lockdowns and government mismanagement.

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have also arrived in Costa Rica and Chile, with both countries beginning vaccinations Thursday. The first 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V landed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday morning.

The inoculation effort in Mexico is starting as a vicious new wave of the virus has packed hospitals and led authorities to call for a lockdown in the capital, Mexico City, and in three other states. More than 120,000 people have died nationwide.

With widespread distrust of public institutions, many Mexicans have avoided going to the hospital and instead preferred to be treated, and to die, at home, so their illness or cause of death is often not recorded as covid-19.

The country's response to the outbreak has been widely criticized, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refusing to wear a mask in public and continuing to hold public rallies across the country.

Given the grim outlook, Mexico has placed tremendous hope in the vaccine, which will be available for free nationwide. The country has contracts with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as well as with Chinese-Canadian firm CanSino. Vaccinations will continue through March 2022.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Stefanie Dazio, Tamara Lush, Heather Hollingsworth, Shelley Adler, John Antczak and Don Thompson of The Associated Press; and by Oscar Lopez of The New York Times.

A medical worker administers a coronavirus test Thursday at a site in Belgrade, Serbia. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1225covid/. (AP/Darko Vojinovic)

Medical workers prepare to manually prone a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Registered nurse Dania Lima, right, helps fellow nurse Adriana Volynsky put on her personal protective equipment in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dr. Mher Onanyan, center, examines an X-ray of a COVID-19 patient's lungs as he is surrounded by medical workers at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COVID-19 patient Efrain Molina, center, gets a fist bump from nurse leader Edgar Ramirez at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Registered nurse Nicole Grecco looks through a small window while working in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Physical therapist Alireza Akbarpour, right, helps Maria Herrera exercise in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dr. Mher Onanyan takes a short break while waiting for an X-ray of a COVID-19 patient's lungs at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COVID-19 patient Francisco Ramirez wipes his face in his bed next to a small Christmas tree dropped off my his mother at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)