Woman found stabbed to death at NLR motel

A Little Rock man with a criminal record that includes a manslaughter conviction has been charged with murder in the death of a Little Rock woman found stabbed in a motel room early Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

North Little Rock police were called to the Quality Inn at 500 W. 29th St. regarding an unknown emergency at 4:38 a.m. and were directed to a fourth-floor room where they found Alice Cawly, 58, with multiple stab wounds, a news release from department spokesman officer Joe Green said.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but Cawly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rickey Neal, 62, of Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Saturday, according to Green.

Neal has faced a murder charge before. On Sept. 1, 1991, officers arrived at 1715 W. 15th St. to find Billy Brunson, 16, with a shotgun wound in his upper chest and lower throat area, according to court records.

Witnesses said someone shot Brunson from a Cadillac.

Neal, in an interview with police, said that while he was out to get drugs with a woman, he was removed from his Cadillac while waiting for the woman who had gone into a residence. He was thrown to the ground, kicked and bitten, he said.

Neal told police that when he returned to his vehicle after being told to get up and leave, one of the men ran at him with a gun and fired a shot. He said the gunman had shot first.

After pleading innocent, Neal was convicted of manslaughter in a jury trial and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Neal has been in and out of prison six times for various reasons, according to court records.

In February 1977, Neal was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to five years in prison.

In June 1977, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in an aggravated robbery and rape incident that occurred a week after the incident that resulted in his February sentencing.

After the manslaughter sentence in 1991, Neal was convicted in August 1996 of the false imprisonment of his then-wife, fleeing from sheriff's deputies into Lonoke County and possessing a firearm as a felon. He received a total sentence of 45 years.

Neal was sentenced in August 2004 to nine years in prison for second-degree battery. In June 2010, a theft conviction netted him a 10-year sentence, with five years suspended. He received a five-year suspended sentence in July 2010 for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

His most recent conviction was on June 4, 2015, when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating his 66-year-old girlfriend with a broken pistol in her home and leading police on a high-speed chase.

The parole board approved Neal for parole on Sept. 21 of this year.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.