All-NWADG Division II Football

Shiloh Christian sophomore Eli Wisdom is the NWA Democrat-Gazette Division II Player of the Year. Wisdom compiled the rare 2,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing season at quarterback, while also starting at cornerback, where he had 20 pass-breakups for the 4A-1 Conference champions. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

Player of the Year

Eli Wisdom

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 165

THE SCOOP Took over at quarterback after an impressive scrimmage showing against Springdale High before the season. ... Led the team to a 14-1 record and Class 4A state championship. Team's only loss was a one-point setback to Oklahoma Class 6A Sand Springs Page when the Saints had five turnovers. ... Wisdom was a two-way starter the entire season at both quarterback and cornerback. Offensively, Wisdom achieved the rare 2,000-1,000 combo of passing and running yards, and 20-20 combo of passing and rushing touchdowns. He was 145 of 240 passing for 2,125 yards and 23 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. Wisdom rushed for 1,464 yards on 166 carries and scored 24 touchdowns. ... Defensively, Wisdom had 29 tackles, 19 pass break-ups and 3 interceptions as the team's lockdown corner. ... Wisdom also played on special teams early in the season and returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Poteau, Okla. ... In the state championship game, Wisdom accounted for 6 total touchdowns -- 3 passing, 3 rushing -- in the Saints' 58-20 win against Rivercrest to earn Most Valuable Player honors.

DID YOU KNOW? Wisdom had never played quarterback before this season other than snaps in wildcat formation in junior high. He played receiver in grades 7-9 for the Saints. "I couldn't throw the ball over about 30 yards until this year, so I never played quarterback except to take the snap and run," he said.

QUOTABLE "I was kind of nervous at first, but as the games went on, we got better and better," said Wisdom of his sophomore season. "We had a lot of great players around me, so that really helped. In the offseason, I decided I wanted that quarterback job and I worked hard for it. During quarantine, I worked hard every single day I went and threw every single day for about two hours because last year, my freshman year, I couldn't even throw more than 30 yards very accurate. So I wanted to work on my arm strength and accuracy, and that's what I did all summer."

Charleston sophomore Brandon Scott led the Tigers to the 3A-1 Conference championship this season. Scott passed for 1,612 yards and rushed for 713 and a combined 33 touchdowns. NWA Democrat-Gazette File photo.

Newcomer of the Year

Brandon Scott

SCHOOL Charleston

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 175

THE SCOOP Took over at quarterback and led the Tigers to the 3A-1 Conference championship and a 9-3 record. Charleston went 7-0 in league play and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. ... Scott emerged as a dual-threat quarterback with more than 2,300 yards of offense. Scott was 117 of 175 passing for 1,612 yards and 21 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions. He ran for 713 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries. ... Was named Class 3A all-state.

DID YOU KNOW? Scott is not a native of the football-crazed town of Charleston. His family moved from Van Buren to Charleston when he was in the eighth grade. Scott also plays on the Tigers' basketball team and last season hit a game-winning shot in a conference game as a freshman.

QUOTABLE "I think playing basketball on the senior high team last year helped prepare me for this football season," Scott said. "When you're in senior high, the expectations are a lot higher than in junior high. So having that experience in basketball really helped me a lot.

"Next year, I'll know more what to do in different situations. Like when I'm under pressure, I'll be smarter and know what to do with the ball. Instead of trying to make a play, I'll just take what the defense gives me. I also learned a lot from our seniors this year about how to lead the team. They set a good example for us younger guys."

Tyler Clark of Paris is the All-NWADG Division II Coach of the Year for 2020.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Clark

SCHOOL Paris

THE SCOOP Clark led the Eagles to a school-record 11 wins and a second-place finish in the 3A-4 Conference behind league champion Booneville. Paris won two playoff games against Salem and Greenland before falling to Hoxie in an offensive shootout. ... Paris' 9-0 start to the season was the program's best start since 1956. The Eagles' only regular-season loss was 28-20 to Booneville.

DID YOU KNOW? In Clark's first season, the Eagles were 0-10 in 2018 and 3-7 in 2019. "That's tough on any program. We were a program with low numbers and things we not looking real good. But the kids stuck around and stuck with us," Clark said.

QUOTABLE "It's been a really good year. As far as wins go, it's the most in Paris history," said Clark. "When you start trying to compare teams, I mean who knows what team was better. And really that stuff doesn't matter, I'm just really proud of our kids for their effort. We knew that this group had a chance to be pretty good. There were some decent athletes and we had a little bit of size. But the reason I knew we were going to be competitive was because of the work ethic that they have. They're just workers. Anytime we tell them to do something, it's yessir and they go do it. So we knew we had a chance to be decent. Honestly, I don't think we knew we'd be as good we ended up being, but hard work will take you a lot of places."

All-NWADG Division II Football Team

Player of the Year Eli Wisdom; Shiloh Christian, 6-0, 165, Soph.

NOTABLE 145-240 2,125 23 TDs passing; 166-1,464 24 TDs rushing for 4A state champions. Also 19 pass break-ups at cornerback. Named 4A all-state

Newcomer of the Year Brandon Scott; Charleston, 6-0, 175, Soph.

NOTABLE 117-175 1,612 21 TDs passing; 140-713 12 TDs rushing for 3A-1 champions. Named 3A all-state.

Coach of the Year Tyler Clark; Paris

NOTABLE Led Eagles to school-record 11 wins and No. 2 seed from 3A-4 Conference. Eagles won two playoff games.

Offense

Pos Player, School, Ht, Wt, Class

QB Harper Faulkenberry, Ozark, 6-1, 185, Sr.

NOTABLE 70-119 1,044 6 TDs passing; 245-1,738 28 TDs rushing.

RB Jett Dennis, Greenland, 5-9, 160, Sr.

NOTABLE 334-2,207 and 22 TDs rushing. Named 3A all-state.

RB Daryl Kattich, Cedarville, 6-1, 185, Jr.

NOTABLE 216-2,007 25 TDs rushing. Named 3A all-state.

WR Trevor Shumate, Elkins, 5-10, 165, Sr.

NOTABLE 766 receiving yards 10 TDs; 314 rushing yards.

WR Bryton Ketter, Charleston, 5-8, 155, Soph.

NOTABLE 42-483 4 TDs; 19-103 rushing for 3A-1 Conference champions.

WR Peyton Hester, Hackett, 5-10, 165, Jr.

NOTABLE 57-1,043 11 TDs receiving. Named 3A all-state.

OL Sam Widmer, Shiloh Christian, 6-3, 235, Sr.

NOTABLE Top blocker and three-year starter for 4A state champs. Named 4A all-state.

OL Brock Burns, Ozark, 6-4, 285, Jr.

NOTABLE Graded 92% with 28 pancake blocks. Team rushed for 3,689 yards.

OL Kelynn Daniel, Elkins, 5-11, 230, Sr.

NOTABLE Four-year starter and top blocker. Named 4A all-state.

OL Jarrett Mitchell, Booneville, 6-1, 230, Sr.

NOTABLE Top blocker for 3A-4 Conference champions.

OL Gunnar Caudle, Prairie Grove, 6-3, 240, Sr.

NOTABLE Three-year starter for 4A-1 Conference runner-up.

ATH Cam Wiedemann, Shiloh Christian, 5-10, 180, Sr.

NOTABLE 164-1,165 23 TDs rushing; 42-557 5 TDs receiving for 4A state champs. Named 4A all-state.

Defense

Pos Player, School, Ht, Wt, Class

DL Jimmy Dikeman, Paris, 6-1, 270, Sr.

NOTABLE 57 tackles, 2 forced fumbles. Named 3A all-state.

DL J.J. Hollingsworth, Greenland, 6-4, 240, Jr.

NOTABLE 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 sacks. An Arkansas commit. Named 3A all-state.

DL David HallPrairie Grove5-9185Sr.

NOTABLE 73 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked punt for 4A-1 runner-up.

LB Kaden Henley, Shiloh Christian, 6-2, 225, Jr.

NOTABLE 159 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 blocked punts for 4A state champions. Named 4A all-state.

LB Keystan Durning, Ozark, 6-1, 175, Sr.

NOTABLE Compiled 122 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 tackles for loss.

LB Breckon Ketter, Charleston, 5-10, 180, Sr.

NOTABLE 73 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries for 3A-1 champs. Named 3A all-state.

LB Gabe Wilson, Greenland, 6-2, 210, Sr.

NOTABLE 50 tackles, 4 interceptions in just six games; Compiled 2,100 total yards as QB. Named all-state.

DB Ben Baker, Shiloh Christian, 5-9, 165, Jr.

NOTABLE 128 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles for 4A state champs.

DB Randon Ray, Booneville, 5-8, 150, Jr.

NOTABLE Starting safety for 3A-4 Conference champs; also rushed for 1,385 yards at QB.

DB Garrett Rudd, Charleston, 5-10, 190, Sr.

NOTABLE 54 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions for 3A-1 champs.

SP Cale Slaba, Shiloh Christian, 6-0, 160, Jr.

NOTABLE Was 72-of-76 on PATs and 2-of-3 on field goals for 4A state champions.