Calendar for Dec. 26, 2020

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department — 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health’s website — https:// www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Boys & Girls Club giving away hats, gloves, toys, supplies

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will give away hats, gloves, toys and other items Sunday, according to a news release. At Altheimer, from noon to 2 p.m., the event will be held on Front Street (Chestnut and Edline next to the railroad track.) At Pine Bluff, from 3-5 p.m., the event will occur at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The Boys & Girls Club will give away hats, gloves, socks, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, etc.) blankets, laundry detergent, toys and other items. Details: Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadine for the next edition is noon Tuesday because of the holiday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo.

Through Thursday, Dec. 31

Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends display open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open from 6-9 p.m. every day through Dec. 31 at Pine Bluff’s Regional Park. The drive-through exhibit features more than 260 individual lighting displays. The light display stretches out for approximately 1.3 miles alongside the Arkansas River and includes exhibits such as Santa Claus and his reindeer, according to a spokesman.