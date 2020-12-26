Drive-in divinity

Father Alejandro Puello (center) leads Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in North Little Rock on Dec. 19. About a fourth of the church’s congregation can fit in the small sanctuary — observing social distancing — during any given Mass, leading Puello, pastor of Saint Anne, to shepherd his flock from its parking lot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

Don Woeltje sat in the parking lot of St. Anne Catholic Church.

His windows were rolled up, keeping out the light rain and damp of the afternoon, and muffling the whooshing of passing vehicles, their wet tires smacking the pavement of North Little Rock's Remount Road.

He was ready for Mass.

A member of the church for the past 55 years, he knows his church family well but still misses the in-person gatherings in the church that were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic reached Arkansas in mid-March.

"I've been coming here for so long and know so many people, especially the older people, but we haven't been able to get together for other functions," he said.

Woeltje was one of the 180 people present at Mass last Saturday, the week before Christmas, one among the many thousands of Americans whose faith practices have been drastically altered by the pandemic, forcing faith leaders and laity to reconsider the meaning of church community and communal worship. Seated among the more than 80 cars, trucks, vans and SUVs spread across four parking lots, he was also one among many across the United States who attend an alternative to indoor worship as the number of cases and deaths due to the virus continue to rise.

Father Alejandro Puello, pastor of St. Anne, said that eight weeks after closing the church doors in March, it had the option to reopen for Mass, but with restrictions. He said the church's sanctuary can fit 150 when people are "packed like sardines," but distancing restrictions would allow for only 30 people, or family units, to safely attend Mass indoors -- around a quarter of some of the church's actual Mass attendance rates on the weekend.

Puello found that arrangement unacceptable.

"It didn't feel like the right choice to be doing anything that limited the amount of people that could come," Puello said. "What happens when that 31st person walks in the door?"

The church, which is housed in a former honky-tonk, had its parking lot restriped earlier this year to allow extra room between vehicles, and as the lot filled with cars, directed by ushers wearing reflective safety vests, all were pointed to face the front door of the church. Puello, wearing a white mask embroidered with the seal of the Little Rock diocese, was preparing at a small table to conduct Mass at the curb.

A friend gave Puello the idea to borrow an unused frequency so attendants could tune in via radio rather than using a loudspeaker. With a chuckle, he noted that the church might have snapped up the last frequency available in the area.

"Honk if you can hear me," he said into the microphone. The brief chorus of horns that followed was one of the ways those in attendance could respond in unison, as a community, with all radios tuned to 87.9 FM.

Linda Nosal of Marche and her son, Stephen, were earlier arrivals to the Mass, which begins to fill an hour before the 4 p.m. English-language Mass held on Saturdays. The two, who attended in a white pickup truck, are members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Marche, about a 15-minute drive from St. Anne.

"It's eye-opening," Linda Nosal said of the parking-lot Mass. After a lifetime experiencing Mass as celebrated inside a Catholic house of worship, "Who would've thought that you could not go into a church, that you could not worship inside a church?"

Nosal said her parish has resumed some indoor services, but she feels safer attending the outdoor Mass. She knows a few others from her church who also attend the parking-lot services at St. Anne.

She said she still watches a Mass at least once every day, emphasizing the importance of holding on to one's faith.

"You can't give up on faith; you have to have it," Nosal said.

During the Mass, volunteers walked around the lot, taking collection with covered baskets attached to the end of long handles, and counting the number of people inside each vehicle. One volunteer carefully crossed the road, busy with traffic, to collect and count among the seven vehicles parked at a roofing business across the street. It's one of several spots to park when the main lot is full, and the owners of the business gave the church permission to use it on weekends.

The only time parishioners need to wear a mask is when they lower their windows to receive Communion, one of the seven sacraments of the church. Little Rock diocese guidelines direct Catholics to "extend their ungloved hands, one on top of the other," receive the host which is 'dropped' carefully without touch into their waiting hand, [and] place the host in their mouth."

Neither party is to wear gloves; the guidelines instruct people to lower their mask briefly to receive Communion, though those present at the St. Anne Mass, such as Jo Marie Smith, kept their masks on when their window was lowered and a Eucharistic minister was in front of them.

Smith, 55, brought her 85-year-old mother, Mary Smith, a decadeslong St. Anne member, to the church Mass.

Jo Marie Smith said she has seen the year as a mental, physical and spiritual challenge, but she loves that Puello instituted the Mass so that people could greet one another from passing cars and, most importantly, take Communion.

"At first when we watched [Mass] on TV, that was fine, but to be able to come to the church" for Communion meant so much, she said.

The two women generally try to arrive at the service an hour to 45 minutes early but planned to arrive even earlier for the Christmas Eve service Thursday.

"You know what I miss?" said Jo Anne Smith. "Not being able to sing. I'm hoping that will change [next] year."

Despite the surge in virus cases, many Americans are hoping for a beginning to an end of the pandemic after the recent approval of two vaccines for use against the virus that causes covid-19 in the United States. Arkansas began administering the vaccine last week on a limited basis, with the Moderna vaccine authorized for emergency use in the state.

The diocese's own Bishop Anthony Taylor, leader of the Catholic Church in Arkansas, tested positive for the virus earlier this month, according to the diocese. Taylor announced on his Facebook page Dec. 15 that his symptoms "had improved markedly" after a monoclonal antibody infusion.

Puello said the church has prayed for Taylor, for those around him, and for the general population who have the virus or are struggling with the circumstances the pandemic has put many in -- lost jobs, hunger, homelessness.

The donations people have made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which helps the poor, also have been at "heroic" levels during the pandemic, Puello said, and that gives him hope.

"When you think of the pandemic and the economic downturn ... and hysteria of politics, it's like everything is trying to steal our attention from eternal things, the things that matter," Puello said. "And we get so bound up in those things that we put God on the side, or our faith on the side, or our principles on the side, because these things seem so immediate, so important."

"If we can do a little good and get some people excited and hopeful, then it'll be worth it."

Father Alejandro Puello leads Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in North Little Rock on Dec. 19. Not wanting to turn away anyone who might want to come to Mass, Puello began holding services in the church’s parking lot in July, transforming the blacktop, hubbub of Remount Road and gas-station backdrop into an open-air sanctuary. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

A Eucharistic minister places a wafer in the outstretched palms of Linda Nosal of Marche on Dec. 19. Nosal, who was attending Mass with her son, Stephen, both members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Marche. She said the two have been coming to Mass at St. Anne because she feels safer attending the outdoor Masses during the coronavirus pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

The rippled pages of Father Alejandro Puello’s Bible reflect the damp weather Dec. 19 at St. Anne Catholic Church in North Little Rock. The church, housed in a former honky-tonk, can fit 150 people in its sanctuary when they are “packed like sardines,” said Puello, who had the church’s parking lot restriped earlier this year with wider space delineations to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

At North Little Rock's Saint Anne Catholic Church, Bill Ortner counts the number of vehicles present at the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass on Dec. 19, 2020. A count of people inside the vehicles later reveals there to be 180 people in attendance at the Mass, according to Ortner. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones