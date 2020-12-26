EDITORIAL: Reinforcements have arrived

We've started to fight back against covid-19, thanks to the timely arrival of a vaccine from Pfizer a couple of weeks ago. But there's only so much to go around. And the list of people to vaccinate is long.

Fortunately, there's more good news out this week. A second vaccine has arrived in Arkansas. The reinforcements are ready--thousands of vials.

According to Tuesday's paper, "On the same day that a second type of covid-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, the state's death toll from the virus rose by 58, matching the record high increase set Dec. 16, according to state Department of Health data released Monday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state began receiving shipments of 5,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with additional shipments expected today and Wednesday."

Now covid-19 is being double-teamed. But it's going to get worse before it gets better. These first steps in taking the fight to covid-19, however, are historic.

These vaccines will teach our bodies how to spot the virus and kill it. And just now we're allowed to start dreaming of returning to normal life again. We aren't there yet, but the troops are mobilizing to get us there.

We just need to hold out a little longer. So wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance. You know the drill.