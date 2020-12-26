Forgery call leads to woman's arrest

Little Rock police arrested Kristen Higgins, 26, of Bauxite after responding to a reported forgery Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to Simmons Bank at 5601 S. University Ave. where they stopped Higgins' vehicle as she was leaving the bank parking lot about 3:30 p.m., the report said.

Police found that Higgins had a stolen checkbook, and bank workers showed officers a fraudulent check for $900 that Higgins had given them, according to the report.

Higgins was taken to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. She was not listed on the jail roster Friday. She is charged with felony forgery and felony theft by receiving.