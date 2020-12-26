Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Forgery call leads to woman's arrest

Little Rock police arrested Kristen Higgins, 26, of Bauxite after responding to a reported forgery Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to Simmons Bank at 5601 S. University Ave. where they stopped Higgins' vehicle as she was leaving the bank parking lot about 3:30 p.m., the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police found that Higgins had a stolen checkbook, and bank workers showed officers a fraudulent check for $900 that Higgins had given them, according to the report.

Higgins was taken to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. She was not listed on the jail roster Friday. She is charged with felony forgery and felony theft by receiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT