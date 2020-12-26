Friday's Transactions

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Signed TE Seth DeValve and K Mike Nugent to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Elevated LB Terrance Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Brett Maher to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed CB Tramaine Brock and G Evan Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/covid-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Signed DB Logan Ryan to a three-year extension through 2023.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Activated TE George Kittle from injured reserve. Activated OL Colton McKivitz from the reserve/covid-19 list. Promoted DL Darrion Daniels to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated DL Alex Barrett and TE Daniel Helm from the teams practice squad for covid-19 replacement. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. and WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. Placed RB Raheem Mostert and QB Nick Mullens on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Elevated CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Drew Stanton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the reserve/covid-19 list.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS -- Signed WR Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES -- Signed F Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.

National Premier Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY FC -- Signed F Eero Markkanen.