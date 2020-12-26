Gunfire near mall fatal to one person

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide near McCain Mall on Christmas Eve, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a call at 6:12 p.m. about an explosion or gunshots near the mall in the 4200 block of Warden Road. Officers found three individuals in a vehicle, all suffering from at least one gunshot wound apiece, the release said.

All three were taken to a hospital, where one died. The others were still being treated Friday, according to the release.

Detectives determined that the bang that was reported was not from an explosion but was the echo of gunshots, the release said.