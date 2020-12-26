House member Flowers honored

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators named Arkansas state Rep. Vivian Flowers its Legislator of the Year.

Flowers, D-Pine Bluff,, was honored during the organization's annual Legislative Conference held Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

Also during the session, Flowers was elected the organization's national secretary, according to a news release.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from an organization I love and deeply value," Flowers said. "I have been aware of the important work of NBSCL since my days before I was elected when I worked as a legislative staffer."

In recent months, Flowers has chaired the organization's Covid-19 Working Group addressing the impact of covid-19 on minority populations.

"With more than 700 members representing more than 60 million Americans, NBCSL serves as a national network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities," according to the release.

Flowers is serving her third term in the Arkansas House. She represents District 17 which includes a portion of Jefferson County.

For the 92nd General Assembly, Flowers serves on the Joint Committee for Advanced Communications and Information Technology, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, the House Public Transportation Committee, and the House Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee.

Flowers earned a degree in political science and professional and technical writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She went on to earn a master's degree from the Clinton School of Public Service.