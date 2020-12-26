In state, one day's cases rise by 2,122

Sabrina Mallett, a licensed practical nurse for UAMS, prepares to administer a flu shot Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The state's coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,000 on Friday and public health officials say they are concerned about hospital capacities as surges likely will increase about a week after the Christmas holiday.

The number of cases rose by 2,122 on Friday, raising the total number of active cases to 23,378, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were 32 additional deaths, raising the virus death toll in the state to 3,438.

On Thursday, the state had 3,204 new cases, breaking the record for a one-day increase that had been set just a week earlier. The previous record for a one-day increase was the 3,039 cases added Dec. 17.

Hospitalizations declined by 31 on Friday, to 1,062 from 1,093 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a record 1,110 hospitalizations were recorded, according to Health Department data.

The number of covid patients on ventilators increased by five to 183 on Friday, according to the Health Department.

"We have had a decline in hospitalizations, and the new cases are lower but remain over 2,000," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday evening in a tweet. "We have a lot to do as a state and nation in the closing days of 2020 to turn the tide on the surging virus.

"It will take all of us," Hutchinson said.

The state's cumulative number of cases rose to 213,267. That comprises 178,980 confirmed cases and 34,287 probable cases.

Public health officials said the drop in new cases on Friday likely reflected fewer people getting tested because of the holiday and is not necessarily indicative of a downward trend.

"I don't know that this would represent a down trend," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state's chief epidemiologist, said. "It could be the timing of the holiday affecting the number of people getting tested.

"I am hoping that the holidays will remind people of what is important to them, the people in their lives, and will take whatever steps they need to prevent the spread of covid-19," Dillaha said.

On average, it takes about five to six days for infected people to start showing symptoms, so any potential fallout from the Christmas holidays where people might increase the spread through family gatherings and parties, likely will show up in the data in about a week, Dillaha said.

The high number of hospitalizations and deaths "are still very concerning," Dillaha said.









Among prison and jail inmates, the state's count of cases rose by 80.

The Department of Health documented 1,760 new confirmed cases transmitted through community spread.

The number of people who have been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 48, to 10,927, on Friday.

Virus patients who have been on a ventilator rose by five to 1,171, the Health Department reported.

Beginning this weekend, the Health Department is organizing covid vaccination clinics across the state for emergency medical workers.

The vaccination events start today and will run through Wednesday, Dillaha said.

"We are concerned about them because many of them are involved in patient transport and could be in the back of an ambulance, which is a small, enclosed area for a period of time," Dillaha said. "We are eager to get them vaccinated."

On Monday, more long-term care facilities are expected to begin widespread vaccinations of residents and employees with the Moderna covid-19 vaccine, which has been prioritized for such facilities because of the number of at-risk people who have been exposed to the virus in such environments.

The state received an initial round of 51,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

It will be distributed to long-term care facilities through pharmacies.